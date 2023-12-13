Managers must support staff wellbeing - here's how HR can help them do that

Wellbeing has gone from a business buzzword to an engrained element within decision-making for many firms.

A word that encompasses mental health, physical health, and everything in-between, it can sometimes be difficult for those senior employees to know how to navigate ensuring wellbeing within their team.

If managers haven’t been trained properly, they’re unlikely to know how to approach asking their team members about their wellbeing and might avoid asking altogether in fear they won’t know how to respond. This clearly has negative repercussions for the organisation and for a wellbeing strategy, as values aren’t being properly executed in-line with wellbeing goals.

However, a lack of knowledge and know-how isn’t the fault of managers and leaders. This group must be adequately supported by HR practitioners in the organisation – but how do you do this?

What do managers need to know to feel well-equipped?

First of all, what do leaders need to know in the first place to be able to feel confident in speaking about wellbeing with their teams? Burnout amongst employees is heavily linked to an inability to have a healthy work-life balance. So, it’s important for managers to realise when speaking to their staff that the personal lives of their team members can have a significant impact on their professional performance.

Managers should be approachable and empathetic towards their team members. This way, if an employee is experiencing poor wellbeing, they know they are in a safe space with their boss to air concerns. This is even more important for remote employees, who may feel isolated from their employer and less likely to speak up.

Managers don’t always have the confidence themselves to ask the right questions to prompt employees to speak about wellbeing in an open way. For this reason, building a leader’s confidence to speak about wellbeing in the first place, is an integral piece of the puzzle. This is primarily through education and training.

“Training includes techniques for understanding well-being, effective communication, recognising signs of distress, and knowing available resources,” says Mike Smith, serial entrepreneur and business expert. “Managers learn to create a supportive environment where employees feel comfortable discussing their wellbeing concerns.

“However, without proper training, challenges like decreased morale and productivity, increased absenteeism, legal risks, and strained workplace relationships can arise. Untrained managers may struggle to effectively support employees facing wellbeing issues, leading to a negative impact on the overall workplace environment.”

How can HR support managers in this?

Smith continues: “HR departments play a crucial role in supporting managers. They provide comprehensive training programs, keep managers updated with the latest well-being strategies, establish clear policies for handling well-being issues, and offer guidance on complex cases. HR also fosters a workplace culture that prioritises wellbeing.

“By investing in wellbeing training for managers, organisations not only benefit their employees but also enhance their overall success and sustainability. A well-trained management team can lead to a more engaged, committed, and healthier workforce."

HR can assist managers in supporting employees through giving them the knowledge and tools they need. Most obviously, managers can facilitate training programmes for leaders in the company. Within this, leaders can be taught how to identify signs of burnout and stress within workers and how to foster an environment where staff feel they can openly discuss any wellbeing problems.

If your organisation provides employee assistance or benefits that might alleviate wellbeing concerns, it’s worth making sure your managers are aware of these, so they can pass on the information and let their teams know. Additionally, understanding employee experience through surveys, and responding deliberately and effectively to them with action, is a way HR and management teams can gauge the wellbeing of their workforce. By taking a proactive approach and offering resources, HR has the ability to empower managers to create a supportive work culture that prioritises employee wellbeing.