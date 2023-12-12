Here's what you need to consider when tackling systemic bias

Identifying systemic bias in the workplace is important for a myriad of reasons, but most obviously, weeding out bias in your organisation contributes to fostering a fair and inclusive work environment where marginalised groups feel equal and supported.

As an HR practitioner, it’s your job to ensure the tackling of systemic bias in the workplace, making sure all employees feel as though they have an equal opportunity to progress and aren’t discriminated against when they turn up for work each day.

Employers must maintain a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination of every kind. This isn’t only important from the perspective of creating a healthy workplace culture that will attract the best talent, but it’s crucial to aligning with legal parameters that states discrimination in the workplace as unlawful – this is outlined in the Equality Act 2010.

No matter the state of your organisation now, it’s never too late to make efforts to review and identify systemic bias at your firm. Here are five ways you can begin to do so...

1. Conduct a DEI assessment

Before anything else, you must conduct an assessment to see where your company is in terms of its diversity and inclusion.

This involves reviewing policies, procedures, and practices to identify any potential biases. Look at recruitment, promotion, and performance evaluation processes to ensure they are fair and unbiased.

2. Analyse workforce data

Examine workforce data, including demographic information, turnover rates, and promotions. Compare this data across different groups within the business and across companies that are similar to yours. If there are significant disparities, it may indicate systemic bias. Analysing data by gender, ethnicity, age, and other relevant factors can help uncover patterns of inequality.

3. Be open to feedback from employees

Collect feedback from employees through surveys or focus groups. Ask about their experiences with regard to workplace culture, opportunities for advancement, and inclusion. You may want to consider anonymous surveys – this encourages honest responses, allowing employees to share their concerns without fear of retaliation.

4. Review hiring and promotion processes

Examine the business’ hiring and promotion processes to identify any potential biases – this includes reviewing job descriptions, interview processes, and criteria for promotions. Ensure that language used in job descriptions is inclusive and that interview panels are diverse to minimise biases in decision-making. For many employers, adopting AI into the recruitment process has become a way to bypass bias in the historically human-centric recruitment process. However, some are concerned that this technology could propagate bias as the data AI uses might be based on a current biased recruitment process.

“One of the most important aspects to focus on is recruiting and hiring practices, as allowing bias at this stage means you’re likely to keep perpetuating the cycle,” says Natasha Kearslake, director at HR consultancy Organic P&O Solutions. “Ensure that job descriptions use inclusive language and that any requirements for the role are absolutely necessary. Compensation bands and promotion criteria should be consistent across departments, as discrepancies can encourage inequality.

“Performance management ratings and rankings should be checked for confirmation bias, and reviewing exit interviews and staff survey data can reveal where underrepresented groups are having negative experiences.

“One major challenge is getting organisations to accept that there may be a problem, as these issues can be invisible to leaders who may have benefited from these biases in the past. It’s not a quick fix either, and securing a long-term buy-in from the company is vital to make sure that the changes are seen through to the end.”

5. Training and education programmes

One of the most important factors in tackling bias is education. Evaluate the firm’s training programmes to ensure they address unconscious bias and promote diversity and inclusion. Implement mandatory training sessions for employees and leadership to raise awareness of bias and promote a culture of inclusion – monitor the effectiveness of these programmes over time and assess if any changes are needed.

Ultimately, it's essential for HR practitioners to stay informed about best practices in diversity and inclusion, regularly engaging with employees, and being open to feedback. Creating a culture that values diversity and actively works to eliminate systemic bias requires ongoing effort and commitment from all levels of the organisation.