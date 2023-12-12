As the cost-of-living hits Christmas, here's what some firms are doing about it

The festive season is upon us, but for many workers facing the pinch of the rising cost-of-living, the usual holiday celebrations may take a back seat.

As inflation rates soar and the cost of essentials continues to remain high, companies are rethinking traditional office-wide Christmas parties, with some opting for alternative ways to support their staff during these financially challenging times.

Over half of businesses who are planning a Christmas, festive or end-of-year party are concerned about employees not being able to afford to attend due to cost -of-living constraints, according to research by employment law and HR consultancy firm, WorkNest.

This concern has driven 47% of businesses to ditch the Christmas party altogether, in leu of other more resourceful solutions.

In a departure from the annual sit-down dinner at a local restaurant or a lavish party, some companies are planning to instead offer more creative ways in which to aid employees financially with the burden of the festive period.

Some options include presenting staff with festive hampers replete with holiday staples like turkeys, chocolates and drinks. Others have offered staff access to vouchers for popular shopping destinations whilst some have simply presented staff with cash.

Those ditching the festive party may be encouraged to find that statistically, staff are far more likely to feel that their company is looking after them by offering such benefits, instead of a festive celebration.

In fact, global workforce consultancy Resource Solutions produced a Workplace Christmas Benefits report, which found that just 10% of UK workers believed it was essential to arrange a Christmas party. 42% of those who weren’t interested in a Christmas party said they would prefer a bonus or gift.

The decision to shift from traditional holiday parties to more practical offerings reflect a broader trend happening within the workplace.

The ongoing challenges posed by the cost-of-living crisis, coupled with the complexities of hybrid work arrangements, have prompted many companies to rethink traditional year-round benefits. In the winter for example, if staff are working from home, some businesses opt to partially cover heating bills, internet charges or electricity costs.

One such company offering staff cash over other festive benefits includes Games Workshop. The fantasy figurine retailer has announced a substantial Christmas bonus for its workers, with shop employees, model makers, designers, and support staff sharing a £7.5million bonus pool.

The decision to increase the bonus reflects Games Workshop's success, with half-year profits rising over 12% to at least £94million.

Whilst there is indeed still value in rewarding staff for a year of hard work with a festive party and a chance for teams to get together face-to-face, many like Games Workshop are concluding that the benefits of ensuring that staff are financially stable outweigh the advantages of an in-person get together.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to impact households across the UK, the choices made by companies regarding holiday celebrations underscore the evolving landscape of work culture.

The balancing act between addressing financial concerns and maintaining a sense of community and morale in the workplace is still a tough line to follow, and it’s currently unclear how these varying end-of-year benefits will impact staff and culture in the long run.