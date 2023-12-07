How to explain why change is happening in your organisation

Whether it’s a merger, acquisition, or your organisation is being taken over by a new owner, significant internal change can pose some major challenges for a business if not handled correctly.

Expressing this change to staff can usher in a barrage of questions and worries from staff, but there is a way to reassure your workforce that any change your company is about to experience is not only for the good of the organisation, but beneficial to them too.

The most prominent thought in an employee’s mind in response to change, especially if everything seems to be going well in the organisation, is ‘why?’. Being able to effectively answer this question, whilst being transparent and supportive, could be the difference between an engaged and disengaged workforce after your change has been implemented, and your employees are needing to adjust.

Don’t just tell them, show them

Showing your workforce how the change is going to benefit them, without simply telling them it’s happening, and they have to deal with it, is crucial to the process of explaining change. Taking this approach allows employees to feel as though they are a part of the change process, and their opinions and feelings matter, as opposed to being only a cog in the machine of the business.

A big part of this communication is approaching from a bottom-up, as opposed to a top-down mindset.

“Communicating change is one of the key tasks for any modern manager – whether it be sharing the details of new processes, team transformations, company restructuring plans, or more,” says change management expert Frank Devine. “But I see a lot of managers following a top-down approach, who just repeat corporate-speak without delivering it with empathy and understanding of the types of questions employees will have. A bottom-up approach to communication which drives employee ownership is a far more powerful tool for achieving high performance and engagement.

“Engaging employees early enough in the change process to enable them to make a real difference can solidify their understanding and acceptance of what’s happening around them. This then drives wider competitive changes and continuous improvements as teams will feel accountable for the successful implementation of change and empowered to share their knowledge. In doing so, you move from employee involvement to enablement, and can produce more sustainable solutions.”

Transparency is at the heart of this communication, but the biggest challenge will be encouraging employees to have ownership over the change that’s about to occur. Being honest and straight to the point about your own concerns as an organisation, as well as allowing employees to tell you theirs, is a big part of ensuring change happens in a healthy way for everyone.

Devine continues: “Sometimes achieving immediate employee ownership of change isn’t possible, so the focus switches to mitigation and the avoidance of conflict. For example, employees can understand that it is not smart to accidentally incentivise talented employees to join competitors and then cause future job losses, so discussing why voluntary redundancy can be dangerous for the entire workforce, in small facilitated groups, increases the chances of avoiding conflict and gradually builds trust and commercial literacy. Examples of simultaneously supporting those selected into new careers and helping some form new businesses has demonstrated integrity and care while modelling a frank, open and commercially literate dialogue necessary for all future challenges."

Ultimately, explaining organisational change to your workforce is grounded in being transparent, honest, and navigating any potential outcomes that could arise. Essentially, navigating change in an organisation from a people management point of view, requires a genuine willingness to do not only what’s best for yourself as a business, but what’s best for your staff two – recognising that the two are mutually exclusive.