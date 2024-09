According to Gartner research, only 12% of employees strongly agree that their organisations excel at onboarding. That’s a huge failure rate, within one of the first key interactions that your new starter will have with your business.

It's clear, then, that the process is broken for many. Luckily, with some very clear guidelines and actionable points, any HR leader can master the process and ensure that they’re offering an exemplary onboarding experience.