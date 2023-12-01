Employee Reward,
Tuesday, 24th September
Building a thriving workplace through the power of employee engagement

Building a thriving workplace through the power of employee engagement
Change and uncertainty are elements that are now common within the world of work. As such, the role of employees as the heartbeat of your organisation has never been more crucial.

The success of any company is intricately tied to the wellbeing, motivation, and engagement of its workforce. Gallup and Workhuman research illuminated the significance of strategic employee recognition—a practice that goes beyond routine acknowledgments to become fulfilling, authentic, equitable, ingrained in company culture, and personalised to each individual.

