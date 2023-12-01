HR Grapevine

Organisational change can be a challenge, but also poses an opportunity for businesses to improve and for HR practitioners to shine. The consequences of not managing change effectively can be catastrophic for a business.

The past three years have been the perfect test for firms, to see how well they can navigate change, imposed primarily by a pandemic and its consequential disruption of the status quo. Now, businesses are battling external economic pressures. Essentially, being able to manage and adapt to change is a must for any manager or business leader, as you must prepare your firm to withstand external pressures and come out the other side even stronger.