HR Grapevine

The HR function has certainly had many faces over recent years and become more people-centric. From a business perspective, executives began to realise the importance of the role of HR as integral to the overall success of their organisation.

In its most simple form, the HR function aligns with broader business objectives by strategically managing talent. Through the process of recruitment, training, ensuring wellbeing and improving engagement amongst employees, HR guarantees that a skilled workforce that drives innovation can effectively meet business goals. In this sense, HR is crucial supporting, and in some cases being the driving force behind, overarching business goals.