HR Grapevine

Inclusion within the workplace forms a key pillar of any successful culture. This is true not only because corporate morality deems it so. An inclusive work setting is a canvas where employees can proudly paint their unique cultural and social identities. As such, it’s vital in attracting and retaining a healthy and motivated workforce.

According to LinkedIn research, 76% of employees and job seekers said diversity was important when considering job offers. 60% of employees want to hear business leaders speak up on diversity issues. 80% of survey respondents said they want to work for a company that values DEI issues.