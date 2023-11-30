4 mins read

DE&I | How inclusive workplaces can enable good wellbeing

  • 4 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How inclusive workplaces can enable good wellbeing
How inclusive workplaces can enable good wellbeing

Inclusion within the workplace forms a key pillar of any successful culture. This is true not only because corporate morality deems it so. An inclusive work setting is a canvas where employees can proudly paint their unique cultural and social identities. As such, it’s vital in attracting and retaining a healthy and motivated workforce.

According to LinkedIn research, 76% of employees and job seekers said diversity was important when considering job offers. 60% of employees want to hear business leaders speak up on diversity issues. 80% of survey respondents said they want to work for a company that values DEI issues.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

'Concerns RE...' | Worker's distress after boss left sensitive file about her in view of staff

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 5 mins read

‘Let’s talk support’ | World Down Syndrome Day: How employers can drive action & inclusion

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 5 mins read

‘Looks bad’ | Did the ECB misfield complaints about The Hundred's gender pay gap?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Is DEI Under Attack? How HR can build resilient inclusion strategies

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

Why Inclusive Recruitment is Key to Business Success

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni