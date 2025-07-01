HR Grapevine

As one of the seemingly unstoppable juggernauts of the modern age, there’s no ignoring that social media is a part of the working world.

Whether that’s as a promotional tool for the business or as a constant presence in the consciousness of your people, social media is always just one click away. Therefore, managing social media and crafting policies to ensure that all staff know what is expected of either what they put out there into the world about the business, or how to interact with social media in working hours, is vital.