HR Grapevine

Company culture is made up of human interactions and relationships, and it's down to business leaders to cultivate an environment conducive to the types of working relationships that lead to good performance and productivity.

As an HR practitioner, it’s important to understand the inextricable link between your organisation’s culture and the camaraderie and teamwork in your company. Teamwork is profoundly influenced by organisational culture, embodying shared values, norms, and behaviors. A culture that prioritises collaboration, open communication, and mutual respect fosters effective teamwork. Conversely, a culture emphasising hierarchy or competition may hinder positive collaboration.