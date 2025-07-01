HR Tech 2025
People-driven. Tech-enabled.
1st July 2025
Watch on demand
5 mins read

Collaboration | How is teamwork shaped by organisational culture?

  • 5 mins read
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
How is teamwork shaped by organisational culture?
How is teamwork shaped by organisational culture?

Company culture is made up of human interactions and relationships, and it's down to business leaders to cultivate an environment conducive to the types of working relationships that lead to good performance and productivity.

As an HR practitioner, it’s important to understand the inextricable link between your organisation’s culture and the camaraderie and teamwork in your company. Teamwork is profoundly influenced by organisational culture, embodying shared values, norms, and behaviors. A culture that prioritises collaboration, open communication, and mutual respect fosters effective teamwork. Conversely, a culture emphasising hierarchy or competition may hinder positive collaboration.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 4 mins read

‘Inherent power imbalance’ | University of Manchester bans (some) staff-student relationships

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Feature
  • 6 mins read

‘Difficult decision’ | Morrisons scraps 4.5-day work week - are compressed models still the future of work?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Column
  • 6 mins read

Are you ok? | “I said I was fine” Why it's time for HR to truly listen to returning parents

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Beyond white noise: Taking skills-based from HR buzzword to business buy-in

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download Whitepaper

Unpacking the Science Behind Next-Gen AI Coaching

© 1979-2025 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni