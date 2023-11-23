4 mins read

The power of appreciation | Why rewarding your staff might be the best business decision

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Why rewarding your staff might be the best business decision
Why rewarding your staff might be the best business decision

Who doesn’t like an unexpected treat from their employer? Whether it’s a bag of chocolate eggs at Easter, or a grander display, like a company trip to Rome, these tokens of appreciation can go a long way in boosting employee engagement, motivation and morale.

The billionaire CEO and Founder of the company Citadel has made headlines recently for treating his 10,000 strong workforce, along with their families, with a paid for trip to Disneyland Tokyo with private Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris concerts.

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to our comprehensive knowledge portal.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£199 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Recommended

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 6 mins read

'Flash of mobility' | Quarter of UK workforce to find new job in next 6 months

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Opinion
  • 4 mins read

Ancient Egypt | Work register from 1250 BC reveals similarities to modern staff absences

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • News
  • 3 mins read

Employment tribunal | Ginger boss likened his bullying to racial discrimination

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Webinar
  • Register Now

Flexibility and choice: how to build a benefits scheme for every employee

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
  • Resource
  • Download e-Book

How to turn inefficient employees into high performers

© 1979-2024 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni