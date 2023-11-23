Why rewarding your staff might be the best business decision

Who doesn’t like an unexpected treat from their employer? Whether it’s a bag of chocolate eggs at Easter, or a grander display, like a company trip to Rome, these tokens of appreciation can go a long way in boosting employee engagement, motivation and morale.

The billionaire CEO and Founder of the company Citadel has made headlines recently for treating his 10,000 strong workforce, along with their families, with a paid for trip to Disneyland Tokyo with private Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris concerts.