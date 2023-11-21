A new trend amongst staff being ushered back to the office

It’s no secret that businesses want their employees back in the office. Countless companies have set mandates to ensure in-person work, but this has been met, largely, with dissatisfaction from employees within an organisation.

In response, workers have started to partake in a new trend called ‘coffee badging’, a daily schedule whereby you come into the office for a few hours, making sure to miss the morning’s rush hour, catch-up with colleagues over a coffee, before going home to do productive work.