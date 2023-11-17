Is a 2024 burnout crisis inevitable?

As 2023 gives way to a brand-new year, many companies will be looking to put the volatility of the past 12 months behind them and start afresh. However, one fundamental issue looks likely to persist into 2024 and beyond —burnout.

The pandemic and its aftermath have heightened stress levels, pushing employees to the brink of exhaustion. A recent study from Deloitte revealed that a staggering 91% of professionals work beyond their contracted hours, compromising their wellbeing and, consequently, organisational productivity.