A surprising new tool has emerged as a game-changer in the HR industry: TikTok.

The social media platform, primarily known for its short videos and dance challenges, has now evolved into a leading career resource for Gen-Z and a powerful tool for HR professionals.

Career advice in a new age

The emergence of TikTok as a career resource is clear in the rise of videos with hashtags like #CareerTok and #CareerAdvice, accumulating a staggering five billion views. Entry-level candidates and recent graduates have flocked to the platform in search of guidance on finding their dream job, significantly impacting the way HR professionals engage with potential employees.

A sub-community on TikTok, #CareerTok, has become a hub for discussions on workplace-related topics. Fuelled by the need for social interaction in a remote working environment, employees have turned to TikTok to replicate office interactions, share experiences, and discuss workplace challenges.

As a result, HR managers using the platform have become influential figures, offering advice on issues like pay disputes, email etiquette, and conflict resolution.

However, TikTok discussions have not been limited to just workplace advice. They have evolved into debates on issues like 'quiet quitting,' where employees voice their dissatisfaction and seek better work-life balance and benefits.

This movement, primarily driven by Gen Z, is transforming the way individuals perceive work, motivating them to seek more meaningful and satisfying careers.

In today's unpredictable job market, TikTok's #CareerTok has provided answers for job seekers facing various workforce challenges, such as hybrid and remote work. Experts suggest that young job seekers trust this platform more than formal sites like LinkedIn and Indeed, making it a go-to resource for career guidance.

Popular TikTok content for job seekers includes tips on interviewing, finding a company that fits their values, and gaining insights into potential employers.

Some job seekers even use #TikTokRésumé to create a permanent job advert for potential employers to discover. This unconventional format is more appealing to the tech-savvy Gen-Z, who are comfortable with video communication and are less inclined to engage with traditional job applications.

HR's TikTok transformation

TikTok has revolutionised how HR teams connect with potential employees. To stay relevant, organisations need to adapt to this new era of digital connection. The platform allows HR teams to create short videos addressing important topics, making communication faster and more interactive.

HR can quickly address concerns, and employees can respond and raise issues more openly, facilitating a more direct dialogue.

HR as career counsellors

HR professionals on TikTok have inadvertently become career counsellors, offering valuable insights and advice to a younger audience. These "career influencers" on TikTok, like "Dan from HR," provide a bridge between the corporate world and young job seekers, offering tips and guidance based on their experience.

Looking for more

As TikTok continues to gain popularity among Gen Z, HR teams are presented with a unique opportunity to connect with potential employees and address critical workplace issues.

By creating engaging content on TikTok, HR professionals can make the workplace more accessible to a younger audience and facilitate open conversations about important topics.

It's safe to say that the platform has become an unexpected ally for HR professionals looking to adapt to the changing needs of the modern workforce.

With the platform's ability to facilitate communication, offer career advice, and foster engagement, TikTok has cemented its place as a valuable tool for HR in the post-pandemic world.