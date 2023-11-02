Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Tech revolution | Could AI really save the average employee a whole day's work a week?

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Whilst many workers are yet to get to grips with the power of AI, a recent survey of over 900 office workers in the UK, USA, and Australia has shed light on the growing impact of generative AI on the workplace.

Commissioned by SnapLogic, the survey found that almost half of respondents believed that generative AI had the potential to save them a full day's worth of work per week. This belief was especially true among those already using AI, where 67% reported saving one-to-five hours of work weekly.

However, this enthusiasm was tempered by the fact that over a third of respondents were not currently using AI in their work. Interestingly, the larger the company, the less likely respondents were to employ AI.

The AI skills gap

One key challenge that surfaced in the survey was a significant skills gap. A staggering 68% of respondents confessed to not having enough understanding of AI for their current roles.

This gap was more pronounced among younger workers and men. More concerning, 38% claimed that their employers had not provided them with the necessary training, highlighting a potential need for companies to invest in their employees' AI education.

Work-life balance | JPMorgan boss predicts AI will lead to 3.5 day work week

However, there's a silver lining. Just over 53% of respondents expressed a desire to learn more about using the technology. It's not surprising, since 81% believed that using or understanding AI would be crucial for advancing their careers.

This eagerness to bridge the knowledge gap suggests that employees are willing to embrace AI if given the opportunity.

Further research on the power of AI

To further unravel the transformative potential of generative AI, another recent study from MIT provided empirical data on its impact in numerous business settings.

Some of the most significant findings include that support agents using AI are able to handle 13.8% more customer inquiries per hour, whilst administrative professionals using AI are able to complete 59% more documents per hour.

Unsurprisingly, when AI is utilised by programmers, they’re able to code 126% more projects per week.

As AI does the heavy lifting, we must ask ourselves if it will ruin our brains

Digital dementia | As AI does the heavy lifting, we must ask ourselves if it will ruin our brains

The data also found that generative AI tools increase business users' productivity by an average of 66% across the various research groups that made up the study. To put this in perspective, this productivity gain equates to 47 years of natural productivity growth in the United States and 88 years in the UK.

When reviewing the data, it seems clear that there’s huge gains in productivity and quality of output to be gained from the implementation of AI on a daily basis within the workplace. Both studies evidence that significant time and therefore costs can be saved benefitting from generative AI’s assistance.

However, this transformation comes with isn’t without it’s challenges. The most notable barrier to truly utilising AI in the workplace, as evidenced by the data, is the current widespread skills gap. By providing education about using AI, and encouraging positive knowledge sharing among the workforce, businesses can ensure that their staff are AI-capable, and reap the rewards.

