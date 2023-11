ChatGPT has single-handedly taken the world by storm. This powerful piece of technology presents itself to a user in the form of a chatbot, where users can ask it questions and give it specific prompts to receive the information they want.

According to research, ChatGPT is being used predominantly for coding, education and data-analysis. In a revolutionary first, this tech is one of the first AI technologies to be made accessible and easy to use for the general public.

However, stories are emerging of employees using AI at work without their boss knowing. ChatGPT has the power to make an employee’s work schedule much shorter, acting as an aid to, or in some cases completely replacing, the tasks they need to carry out.

From an employer's perspective, this can be beneficial to your business, augmenting a worker’s role and giving them more free time to carry out more important tasks, potentially making them better at their job and more productive.

Looking for more

However, with great responsibility, there is the need for trust. With so many ways to use this tech, employers don’t know how much someone in their company is using this tech, or how they are deciding to use it.

For this reason, there may be a growing need for policies and clear instructions on how a company is deciding to approach using ChatGPT, to avoid grey area and confusion. Most importantly, with productivity being a number one priority for firms, having these rules, much like you would a code of conduct, prevents confusion and could save hassle in the future.

Do employers need policies around the use of ChatGPT?

The use of AI can be extremely helpful, however, if not used correctly, or employees aren’t given the necessary direction on how they are expected to utilise it, businesses could end up in difficult situations.

"ChatGPT can prove a really useful and powerful tool when it comes to content creation and idea generation. However, it also presents a number of organisational risks,” warns John Nicklin, MD at Sorce. “For instance, AI content can be inaccurate, out-of-date, can infringe copyright and has also been found to be racist and sexist as all kinds of stereotypes are deeply ingrained in the internet’s content and algorithms.

“Plus, individuals who use ChatGPT could unknowingly divulge potentially sensitive organisational information as the system learns through collecting, sharing and analysing information. This means that information employees put into ChatGPT could potentially be shared with competitors. With all this in mind, organisations should harness the benefits of AI carefully, and this must include being proactive about their approach to AI rather than allowing it to seep into the workplace without proper policies and checks."

Clearly, without some checks and balances in an organisation, or specific guidelines on how to use this tech, employers could end up in some sticky situations they couldn’t have foreseen. This can particularly be true if staff are sharing information with the chatbot.

Venky Sundar, founder of Indusface, says: “Specific to business documents the risks are there: legal clauses have a lot of subjectivity, and it is always better to get these vetted by an expert. The second risk is when you share proprietary information into ChatGPT and there’s always a risk that this data is available for the general public, and you may lose your IP. So never ask ChatGPT for documentation on proprietary documents including product roadmaps, patents and so on.”

From this perspective, employers may be being as specific as including what employees may and may not input into the technology within policies around its use.

In summary, we are in an unprecedented period of time, where employers are navigating whether they should integrate the use of Generative AI into their business and encourage employees to use it freely.



This is seeing many organisations battle with the challenge of not using it and being left behind, or enabling its use and risk staff using it incorrectly without proper training or checks and balances. As time goes on, firms will be able to see the wood from the trees. And the power and scope of this technology will become clearer. For now, companies must navigate the emergence of this tech, and its potential grey areas.