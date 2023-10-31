Black workers are facing huge amounts of discrimination at work

A staggering 98% of Black employees in the UK have felt compelled to tone down their identity to fit in at work, according to a recent study titled ‘Black British Voices’.

The study, conducted by The Voice and Cambridge University, highlights the issue of identity compromise within the workplace, with experts suggesting that these environments may be hostile for Black workers, impacting their mental health.

The findings come amid mounting concerns over discrimination related to Afro hair at work.

A separate survey by World Afro Day revealed that 84% of employers insisted on straight hair for women "in all circumstances."

The BBV poll, which garnered responses from 8,558 Black Britons, also revealed that efforts by African and Caribbean workers to assimilate were not improving their standing in the workplace, with 88% reporting experiencing racial discrimination on the job.

One of the key takeaways from the report was that initiatives such as Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion workshops often tend to cater more to the needs of the dominant group and may be uncomfortable for those they aim to help.

Dr. Patrick Roach, the General Secretary of the teachers' union NASUWT and former Chair of the TUC's Anti-Racism Taskforce, emphasised that this situation highlights the presence of racism in the market.

Roach stated: "What this is showing is how racism plays out in the labour market, making it harder for Black workers to gain employment and have access to promotion."

He added that employers need to recognise these issues, correct their practices, and take racism at work seriously.

Roach further emphasised that the necessity for Black workers to leave their identity at home has a profound impact on their physical and mental wellbeing.

A Government-commissioned report in 2017, led by Conservative peer Baroness Ruby McGregor-Smith, found that racism in employment cost the British economy £24 billion annually, equivalent to 1.3% of Gross Domestic Product.

Campaigners accuse the Government of ignoring the report, titled 'The Time For Talking Is Over. Now Is The Time To Act.'

Office for National Statistics quarterly data analysis from 2001 to 2021 reveals that Black unemployment has consistently remained at least twice as high as white unemployment.

The pandemic has further exacerbated these disparities, with the TUC reporting a significant rise in Black unemployment in recent months.

Sandra Kerr CBE, Race Director at Business in the Community, echoed the findings of the BBV poll, highlighting that having to compromise one's identity at work is exhausting.

She emphasised that it's the responsibility of employers to listen to Black workers and engage them in devising solutions.

Kerr stated: "We encourage employers to do listening exercises to hear about the challenges and, after those conversations, allow Black workers to be part of implementing the decisions and finally get credit from their peers."