Why your performance reviews aren't working and what to do about it

Traditional performance reviews are ineffective, outdated, and at times, even detrimental to employee engagement and growth. The concept of a ‘one-size-fits-all approach to structured development and assessment is simply not cut out to deal with today’s diverse workforce.

Many reviews are at the mercy of personal biases, whilst the lack of objective data often makes these reviews less trustworthy and less effective in driving performance improvements.

According to Gallup, only 14% of employees strongly agree their performance reviews inspire them to improve. They’re also expensive, costing organisations much as £2million to £29million a year in lost working hours for an organisation of 10,000 employees to take part in performance evaluations -- with very little to show for it.

They’re also fatally slow and largely redundant when it comes to sourcing the vital data needed from the processes. In fact, nearly half of employees say they receive feedback from their manager a few times a year or less.

In many cases, this is because firms are filled with ‘accidental managers’, where someone only puts on their boss hat once a year during a performance review. They haven't been actively managing their subordinate in any meaningful way up until that moment.

Due to these key elements, calls for change have been echoing throughout the business world for several years. Organisations are exploring alternatives to these once-a-year rituals that often fall short of their intended purpose.

Viable alternatives to the traditional performance review

As organisations re-evaluate their approach to performance management, several alternatives have emerged, each with its unique advantages and challenges. The first is the concept of continuous feedback. This means encouraging ongoing conversations between employees and managers, rather than relying on an annual review, promotes agility and responsiveness in addressing performance and development.

Continuous feedback means that a simple once or twice annual snapshot of the employee gets replaced by a constant evolving conversation that takes into account much more of the complexity in not just work life, but home life too. If someone is going through a tough time and it affects their performance, this is far more easily noticeable, and therefore can be addressed effectively.

The second option is 360-degree feedback, which means gathering input from various sources, including peers, subordinates, and customers, in addition to managers, to provide a more holistic view of an employee's performance.

Either process can be enhanced with self-evaluation, which means allowing employees to assess their own performance, with guidance from their manager. This encourages self-awareness and personal accountability and personal goal setting.

These alternatives aim to make performance management more flexible, relevant, and engaging for both managers and employees. Nevertheless, the effectiveness of these approaches largely depends on organisational readiness for change and proper training for managers to conduct meaningful conversations.

The importance of effective coaching

The crux of effective performance management lies in the art of coaching. Beyond performance numbers and standard observations, a good manager should understand their employees on a deeper level. They need to grasp what makes each employee exceptional, their core values, and their aspirations. This deeper understanding is vital for providing meaningful guidance and feedback.

Perhaps the most fundamental shift in the realm of performance management is the transition from occasional feedback to a culture of regular and constructive conversations. When managers provide weekly feedback and team members receive ongoing input, the benefits are significant, as Gallup data shows: