Unions criticise Government for leaving workers out of AI summit

The UK Government is currently under scrutiny as trade unions and rights campaigners accuse it of prioritising ‘big tech’ over the interests of workers in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

More than 100 individuals and groups, ranging from workers' organisations and rights advocates to tech executives, have signed an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressing their disappointment with the exclusion of these key stakeholders from this week's AI summit.

The summit, hosted at the historic Bletchley Park, which was once home to the codebreakers who helped secure victory during World War Two, is set to deliberate on the risks associated with frontier AI, the advanced technology that powers products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT.

However, critics argue that the event falls short in representing a diverse range of opinions and, more importantly, those most affected by AI's impact.

"We're concerned about what's going to happen to our jobs, what's going to happen to our news, what's going to happen to our ability to communicate with one another,” Professor Gina Neff, of the AI centre at the University of Cambridge, told the BBC.

“We're concerned about the threats to people, communities, and frankly, the planet.”

The open letter condemns the Government for affording a platform to big tech corporations while side-lining representatives from wider society and various industries.

The signatories assert that decisions about AI should not be the exclusive domain of tech executives and politicians. They insist on the involvement of small businesses, artists, and the communities directly impacted by the negative consequences of AI technology.

Connected By Data, the Trades Union Congress, and the Open Rights Group have orchestrated the collective protest, garnering support from prominent organisations including Amnesty International, Liberty, and the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations.

The Government defended its summit as an opportunity for diverse perspectives to be heard, asserting its commitment to a comprehensive and inclusive dialogue, according to reports from the FT.

However, critics argue that the event remains exclusive and falls short of addressing the immediate risks and potential harms presented by AI.

The issues raised by the campaigners include concerns regarding algorithmic bias and facial recognition technology, emphasising the need to prioritise these matters during the AI summit.

They believe that these issues have a direct and significant impact on workers and society at large.

The two-day summit, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, will delve into specific risks associated with AI, such as its potential involvement in bioweapon design and the generation of cyberattack code.

The Government asserts that the summit's purpose is to collect insights from a wide spectrum of participants, including international Governments, academia, AI companies, and civil society. They argue that this diversity of opinions and discussions will contribute to addressing the potential risks posed by advanced AI models.

The call for broader inclusivity and representation in AI discussions continues to be a central point of contention.

Trade unions, rights campaigners, and their allies remain vigilant, advocating for a more balanced and comprehensive approach to shaping the future of AI in the UK, one that takes into account the concerns and interests of all stakeholders, including workers.