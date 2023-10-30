Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

Later career success | Over 60s are thriving in the world of work, and don't want to quit

Over 60s are thriving in the world of work, and don't want to quit

A growing number of workers in their 60s and beyond are shunning traditional retirement and opting to remain in the workforce.

According to data from the Centre for Aging Better’s latest research, around one in nine individuals in this age bracket are continuing to work past their 65th birthday, compared with one in 20 in 2000, according to a study.

There were 457,000 in 2000 rising to 1.43million now, the analysis showed.

One of the most significant reasons why more people over the age of 60 are choosing to keep working is financial security. With increasing life expectancy and the rising cost of living, retirees are concerned about whether their savings and pensions will be sufficient to support them throughout their retirement.

By remaining employed, they can continue to earn an income and accumulate savings, providing a financial safety net.

Also key to this emerging trend is a revision to the traditional concept of retirement, where individuals retire abruptly and never work again. The modern retiree is more likely to embrace a phased retirement approach.

This means they may choose to reduce their working hours, work part-time, or explore new career paths while enjoying more leisure time. Phased retirement offers the opportunity to enjoy both work and leisure in balance, whilst maintaining a professional output.

This is possible because changes in work culture have created an array of flexible work arrangements, such as remote work, freelance opportunities, and gig economy jobs. These options allow older workers to maintain employment while having the flexibility to pursue personal interests and maintain a work-life balance.

And, of course, work provides not only financial security but also social interaction and emotional fulfilment.

For many older workers, their job is a significant part of their identity and social life. The workplace often serves as a platform for forming relationships, collaborating with colleagues, and contributing to a larger purpose.

These social and emotional benefits make work an attractive option for those in their 60s and beyond.

For businesses, this demographic is a goldmine of opportunity in the talent market. Many older workers possess a wealth of experience and knowledge that’s invaluable to employers and colleagues.

Their expertise can be instrumental in mentoring younger employees, offering guidance, and contributing to the success of their organisations. This sense of contributing to the workforce can be highly rewarding for older workers.

How does your business look to attract and retain older talent? Let us know in the comments.

