Movember - a month-long campaign that should spur year-round change

Movember - an entire month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health and wellbeing, has become a firm fixture in the UK’s annual calendar, and sadly it’s for good reason.

The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Men indicates that ¾ of all suicides in the UK are by men. They're also more likely to resort to damaging coping mechanisms, such as drinking, than women are.

Traditionally, the issue of mental health in men was met with denial or nonchalance - who among the men reading this hasn’t been told to ‘man up’ at least once in their life?

Fortunately, we know this has radically changed in the past decade and, while there are still cases of men’s wellbeing being dismissed or downplayed - most often by the victims themselves - these cases are outliers.

But there can always be more improvement, and it’s no different in the workplace.

At a time when nearly 10million people require mental health support, and with a 1.2million NHS waiting list backlog to access any kind of mental health service at all, it is paramount for workplaces to offer their own support to all staff.

Most employers these days will have a good EAP offering for all of their employees, regardless of gender. What is a bigger issue, when it comes to male wellbeing in particular, is encouraging the men in your workplace to actually use it.

Why it matters

Supporting men's mental and physical health in the workplace is of paramount importance for fostering a healthy and productive workforce. Although gender equality has made significant strides, men often face unique challenges that necessitate targeted assistance. HR departments should actively engage in addressing these issues and breaking down the barriers that hinder men from seeking help.

Firstly, it's essential to recognise that men are less likely than women to seek help for their mental and physical health. Societal norms that associate masculinity with stoicism and emotional restraint can discourage men from discussing their struggles openly. This can lead to untreated issues, which can significantly impact work performance and overall well-being. HR professionals must understand these gender-specific challenges and create a supportive environment where men feel comfortable discussing their health concerns.

Men's health issues are further highlighted through initiatives like the 'Movember' campaign, which focuses on raising awareness about male-specific health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health. HR can leverage such campaigns to promote open conversations about these topics in the workplace, thereby encouraging men to seek support. Involvement in these initiatives can help destigmatise men's health problems, making it more acceptable for men to ask for help when needed.

HR departments should also provide tailored resources and signposting to support men. Men may require a different approach to access these resources, such as promoting them discreetly, providing one-on-one consultations, or emphasising the importance of health check-ups for job performance. By understanding the unique challenges men face, HR can better address their needs and create an inclusive, supportive, and healthy workplace environment.

In conclusion, supporting men's mental and physical health in the workplace is essential for promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment. HR professionals should recognise the gender-specific barriers men face and provide targeted support and resources.

Initiatives like 'Movember' can help break down the stigma associated with men's health issues and encourage open discussions, ultimately fostering a healthier, more productive workforce.