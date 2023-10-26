There's one thing desk workers can do to live longer, here's what it is

Last month, the CIPD reported that the number of UK workers taking sick leave was at a ten-year record high. Our workforce is taking absences more than ever, with 76% of respondents reporting they had taken time off due to stress.

It seems that despite ongoing efforts to increase wellbeing in the workplace, employers are failing, perhaps due to economic strain, to address the pain-points of their staff.

The emergence of remote work has made it even more difficult for businesses to correctly address employee wellbeing. Being in an office allowed managers to ensure staff are taking regular breaks, going for lunch, and having a healthy work-life balance. But in a remote or hybrid model, simple things like having the correct computer set-up or stepping away from your desk aren’t guaranteed. Yet, they can cause serious long-term physical health issues.

Desk worker’s doom

Famously, researchers supported by the company Fellowes created a life-size doll of what they envisioned the future worker to look like – she had a hunched back, varicose veins, red eyes, and a bulging stomach. They created the doll, Emma, to highlight the potential medical problems associated with being a desk-bound worker, spending much of the day sitting down and leading a largely sedentary lifestyle.

William Higham, author of the Work Colleague of the Future report, which was created alongside Emma, warned about the need for employers to pay attention to this issue: "Unless we make radical changes to our working lives, such as moving more, addressing our posture at our desks, taking regular walking breaks or considering improving our work station set up, our offices are going to make us very sick."

Increasingly, employees report working from their bed, kitchen table or sofa, making the need for encouragement around proper work environments crucial, or staff can end up with an array of issues in the future.

Staying seated

In Western countries, staying seated and looking at a screen for eight hours a day is the lifestyle of almost everyone in a full-time job. But this type of job significantly increases the likelihood of obesity, high blood pressure, and heart disease, to name a few.

Another report, which saw researchers study almost 12,000 people aged 50 and over, found that doing more than 22 minutes of moderate or vigorous exercise a day “eliminates” the risk of premature death linked to staying seated for too long.

The study found that being sedentary for more than 12 hours a day was linked to a 38% higher chance of early death compared to those who work eight hours. Doing only ten minutes of this type of exercise – including brisk walking, cycling, pushing a lawn mower, dancing or playing tennis - reduced the risk of early death by 15%, compared to doing no exercise at all.

Regina Giblin, a senior cardiac nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: "This research supports previous findings that show the negative effects of long periods sitting down and the positive impact of exercise.

"Walking away from your computer screen at regular intervals, going for a walk or cooking a healthy meal from scratch are ways to incorporate active time into your day.

"Being active can help you control your weight, reduce your blood pressure and improve your mental health."

Despite the need for a focus on wellbeing, increasing pressures on businesses may be preventing employers from addressing the needs of their staff adequately, with physical wellbeing often taking a backseat.

The shift to remote work has further complicated this issue, as ensuring staff have a proper desk set-up and are taking regular breaks has become challenging, involving trust in staff to take the necessary steps to look after themselves. It isn’t only in the interest of desk workers to take the steps to live longer and feel better. From a business perspective, better staff health and wellbeing leads to higher levels of productivity and fewer sick days throughout the year, and all of this starts with encouraging only a 20 minute walk everyday.