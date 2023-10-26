Businesses need to urgently develop the AI skills of over 55s, or risk isolating these workers

It’s unclear what impact extreme advancements in technology are going to have on businesses and the world in general.

Most experts say that AI is the single most powerful technology to have ever been created, or likely to ever be created. This bestows an immense responsibility on humans to navigate this powerful tech carefully and thoughtfully.

AI is already being used in the workplace in a myriad of interesting ways. In healthcare, the technology is making identification of illnesses and diseases more accurate, in many industries it analyses data in a far more accurate way than a human ever could, and it automates many menial tasks performed by HR practitioners. Despite its downfalls, AI really does have the power to make human lives safer and more convenient.

In the workplace, many employers are already encouraging their staff to adopt the most user-friendly AI technology, ChatGPT. Controversial in its nature, yet an extremely powerful prompt-based chatbot, ChatGPT changed the game for the average worker, who may be more likely to use this tech to aid their everyday work as opposed to searching on Google.

According to studies, employees use ChatGPT for writing emails, to come up with ideas, develop code, create plans, and much more. But one demographic that may be about to get left behind are those experienced workers over the age of 55, who may not have the technological know-how to use this took effectively. Older workers not having this knowledge or experience may leave them feeling isolated.

Those over the age of 50 are already at somewhat of a disadvantage due to their age when applying for jobs, potentially experiencing ageism in the workplace. Not being up-to-date with how to use new tech could hold this generation back, particularly if they are unwilling to embrace AI into their working day, having had work engrained work habits that may feel difficult to break.

57% of individuals over the age of 65 and 34% of those aged 55-64 expressed disinterest in taking up training to improve their use of AI in the workplace. With the UK’s first AI summit taking place at the start of November, leaders should certainly consider how different age groups are responding to integration of the new technology.

JobSwipe founder and CEO Rhys Maddocks says: “It is clear that young people are unafraid of embracing the benefits of AI in landing a job and performing better in the workplace. As the population ages and many older people working beyond retirement age, it is crucial that they learn to utilise AI. Otherwise, the job market is at risk of losing out on valuable older workers as the over 55s are left behind by their younger competitors.”

“Rishi Sunak’s upcoming AI summit intends to focus on AI safety – and though this is an important consideration, policymakers need to also turn their attentions to ensuring AI education for people of all ages. This is the only way the UK workforce can remain employable and avoid the obsolescence many fear AI will reduce them to. We can only be protected against the unemployment threat AI poses through education and adaptability. If we manage to keep up, we’re poised to benefit enormously.”

It’s unclear how AI is going to impact the workforce of tomorrow. Yet, the fact that older generations of workers report being disengaged with the new tech, and aren’t fussed about learning or developing skills around it, is quite alarming. This attitude could leave this generation behind and make many of the skills they currently have, and have taken decades to acquire, redundant. For this reason, employers need to be aware of encouraging the uptake of AI amongst all employees, not only those from younger generations.