Employers are inflating job titles to attract Gen Z - a strategy that has both pros & cons

Companies are engaging in various tactics to attract and retain talent, including inflating job titles.

This clever tactic involves posting job ads for the same roles but with more senior sounding titles, whilst maintaining the same salary and duties. Why are employers doing this? To attract younger candidates, particularly from Gen Z.

Generation Z – those born between the years 1997 and 2012– will account for a quarter of the global workforce by 2025, according to research from the World Economic Forum. Understanding and appealing to this generation will become a priority for businesses wanting to remain relevant and strong in a quickly changing business space.

Despite a clear need for firms to devote some time and effort into attracting young people, Gen Z has widely been labeled ‘difficult’ in the workplace, with 74% of managers reporting they feel this way. Famously, Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon said in a recent talk that this generation don’t know how to debate or disagree with colleagues, and find it difficult to work alongside people with differing opinions to them.

Whether or not employers agree with this is beside the point, they’ll soon need to do everything they can to attract this type of candidate to their firm or potentially risk being made redundant. Just as everything in the business space is changing so much, so too are the wants and desires of candidates. Gen Z are growingly prioritising working for a company that aligns with their values, having a sense of autonomy and flexibility, and a healthy work-life balance over more traditional appealing qualities of a job role, such as salary.

With all of this in mind, it makes sense why this generation has the influence it has over businesses, with employers willing to pander to these demands in order to secure them the best young talent.

Why does this generation have so much power?

An important aspect to dissect is how this generation sees themselves in relation to the world around them and their place in the work environment. More than ever, young people are driven by their morals, values and integrity, and are far less willing to compromise than their workplace ancestors. Ultimately, this generation knows what they want and aren’t willing to sacrifice this for the sake of money or power, necessarily.

Simultaneously, Gen Z wants it all. This isn’t necessarily from a place of greed. Alternatively, this generation grew up at a time of extreme social media where they witnessed Youtubers becoming millionaires and Instagrammers becoming fulltime fashion designers or a business owner with a seven-figure salary. Essentially, they know that with enough determination and talent, they can get what they want out of life.

Perhaps most importantly, however, is that this generation understand their value as a consumer, and recgonise their importance as an employee. They back themselves relentlessly and know the value they add to whatever organisation they join. And when they see their value, employers do too.

Inflating job titles

Despite the possible attractiveness inflating job titles brings to an employer, some spectators feel this could be misleading and potentially flawed.

“There’s an inherent dishonesty in the practice of inflating job titles that should give managers pause for thought,” says Ben Stocken, founder and managing director at West Peak.

“It’s a tactic akin to grade inflation in exams, where overall performance stays the same but marks get higher year on year. It’s a manoeuvre that benefits no one. Gen Z employees might get more prestigious titles, but when they come to move jobs, they’ll find they’re in competition with other workers with similarly inflated credentials.”

Even if inflating job role titles isn’t a great solution, employers can’t bury their head in the sand or decide that appealing to this generation is too challenging. They must think of more creative and honest ways to attract this talent.

“Many employers are struggling to understand Gen Z workers and their attitudes to work, and companies that fail to adapt will find themselves struggling to recruit,” Stocken continues. “We advise companies to embrace the changes that Gen Z staff can bring, as for the most part they will improve working practices and increase staff retention among all generations.

“Ultimately, a job title shouldn’t be what decides whether a Gen Z employee joins a company. Forward-thinking businesses should be offering regular personal development and project opportunities to stretch their skillsets, giving workers a chance to grow on the job.

“In addition, firms need to be committed to improving diversity in the workplace and demonstrating their pursuit of environmental and social goals.”

Indeed, this generation may struggle to find jobs elsewhere when applying to jobs with a similar level title if their skillset doesn’t currently match their title.

Chris Goulding, managing director of Wade Mcdonald, comments: “Sticking a ‘senior sounding’ label on a job title will not suddenly give employees the skills and tools essential to their career. And when they come to looking for a new job, these employees may face the reality of being underqualified for the level they’ve been benchmarked at.

“Instead, employers need to manage Gen Z’s progression expectations as they do with the rest of the workforce – via training and strong communication. Like every other generation, Gen Z employees need to feel valued, invested in and that they are moving in the right direction.

“Young employees cannot be blamed for aspiring to reach leadership positions. Not only are they likely seeking stability with the cost of living rising, but they are also realising their career potential by seeing increasing numbers of younger people in senior roles. Our research confirms this, demonstrating that in finance, age is not a barrier to entering leadership, with over 20% acquiring a management role before they turned 30.”

Even if there are pure intentions behind business leaders deciding to inflate titles, there are clearly some concerning things to consider. A senior job title might make a young person feel important and valued whilst they’re at your company, but as soon as they leave their title might not mean very much, potentially doing them a disservice overall. As a result, employers need to back-up the titles they’re offering young people with adequate training and development. This is truly the only way to retain them in the long term.