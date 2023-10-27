You might also like

When a candidate goes through your selection process, and they are lucky enough to be picked, the last thing you would expect from them is that they would betray your trust or cause any harm to your organisation.

But recently, stories have emerged of employees purposefully sabotaging their employer, causing potential harm to customers or the business by damaging its brand.

One factory worker for the chicken restaurant Nando’s was jailed for three years after he admitted to contaminating food with plastic gloves, bags, and metal ring pulls set to go to Nando’s.

Whilst another employee for the Chinese beer brand Tsingtao Brewery Co. is under investigation after a video went viral, garnering tens of millions of views, of the worker urinating into a container of ‘raw materials’ used in the beer’s manufacturing process.

Unsurprisingly, these aren’t the only instances of employees deciding to sabotage their employer. Over recent years, cases like these have risen, with more staff members leaking important data from their company or engaging in sabotaging behaviours for the sake of going viral on social media.

Who is sabotaging?

If an employee is sabotaging the business they work for, this highlights multiple things. Firstly, they likely don’t feel connected or morally tied to the business, which indicates they don’t feel engaged at work or bound to the company’s culture or a part of its community.

Employees may sabotage their employers for various reasons, including dissatisfaction with their job or workplace conditions, conflicts with management, or personal grievances. Sabotage can manifest in the form of reduced productivity, deliberate mistakes, or leaking sensitive information. Sometimes, it's an expression of frustration or an attempt to gain a sense of control in a perceived hostile work environment. Addressing these issues through open communication, fair treatment, and conflict resolution can help mitigate the risk of employee sabotage and promote a healthier work environment.

Disgruntled former employees

Employees can sabotage their employer even when they’re currently working for them. But more often, sabotage occurs from a disgruntled former employee. Most of these workers are driven by a feeling of revenge, as they perceive they’ve been treated badly, as opposed to necessarily having motives inspired by crime or fraud.

This was seen earlier in the year when a former X – formerly Twitter – employee leaked the company’s source code after being sacked during the firm’s harsh mass layoffs. In this sense, sabotage can happen due to redundancies, and this is something many companies are being forced to do in the wake of increased economic pressures.

“Beware the wrath of a disgruntled ex-employee! Whether it’s a scathing glass door review or a confidentiality breach, the damage can be enormous,” says Susie Al-Qassab, senior consultant at Bellevue Law. “Redundancies of any kind will always hurt, but they can be done fairly and respectfully, and if that’s recognised by everyone in the process then it will minimise bad feeling. Genuine and concerted efforts to redeploy and support outgoing employees to find a new job also creates enduring goodwill.

“Many businesses may require additional contractual assurances and protections from exiting employees, which can be achieved through settlement agreements, but again this should be approached fairly and reasonably by the employer. This is perhaps the most important lesson yet that a transactional and dehumanising approach to your people can have devastating consequences. Dignity at work is priceless.”

This respect for staff should be present whether they’re leaving the company or not. Employee sabotage can stem from a variety of reasons, such as job dissatisfaction, workplace conflicts, personal grievances, and a quest for retaliation – therefore employers should keep an eye on staff members who might be displaying these behaviours.



Disgruntled former employees, in particular, may resort to sabotage as an act of vengeance when they perceive mistreatment. This is notably evident in cases of layoffs and economic pressures forcing companies to reduce their workforce.

To address this concerning trend, organisations must prioritise open communication, fair treatment, and effective conflict resolution. Establishing a culture of trust, respect, and engagement can significantly reduce the risk of employee sabotage, fostering a healthier and more productive work environment. In doing so, companies can safeguard their reputation and preserve their integrity in an increasingly challenging business landscape.