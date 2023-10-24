Why the relationship between HR and line managers is the foundation of organisational success

The misconception that HR’s job is to both instil people-centric practices within a business and then carry them out is one of the biggest misunderstandings within organisational structure.

It’s not HR’s job to carry out the practices it instils within a business. For this, HR relies heavily on senior leadership, and perhaps most importantly, line managers.

The relationship between HR professionals and line managers has evolved to become a cornerstone for organisational success, as the function has moved away from the solely administrative tasks for which it was once known and moved into far more human-oriented initiatives.

Line managers, often seen as the bridge between executives and employees, play a pivotal role in implementing HR policies and practices that shape a positive work environment.

Read more from us

Over the years, the dynamics of HR and line management have transformed. HR teams have shifted their focus from controlling every aspect of personnel management to empowering line managers with greater responsibilities. This shift acknowledges the fact that line managers are on the front lines of employee engagement and performance. They deal directly with day-to-day HR activities, such as recruitment, objective setting, and performance management.

The changing landscape has transformed HR from being solely responsible for transactional HR activities. Today, HR specialists play a supportive role, designing people management processes, and providing guidance to line managers. The role of HR has evolved from being the sole executor to a strategic partner for line managers, assisting in making informed decisions and fostering a positive work environment.

One of the most significant areas in which line managers have gained influence is in individual pay determinations. Collective pay-setting provisions are increasingly giving way to performance-related pay decisions made by line managers. This shift highlights the importance of line managers in shaping employees' financial rewards and career progression.

As HR activities become increasingly devolved, line managers must be equipped with the skills and knowledge to manage their teams effectively. HR plays a crucial role in facilitating the upskilling of line managers so they can guide their teams and support their development. The goal is to create a collaborative partnership where HR and line managers work together to drive organisational success.

The relationship between learning and development and line managers has also evolved. Line managers are no longer passive in the learning process; they are expected to support their teams through coaching and on-the-job learning. L&D professionals now facilitate the development of line managers, ensuring they have the necessary skills to lead their teams effectively.

Research shows that line managers have a direct impact on employee performance and engagement. When employees have positive relationships with their line managers, job satisfaction, commitment, and loyalty increase. These factors are associated with higher performance and discretionary behaviour, where employees go beyond their job requirements to contribute more to the organisation's success.

What’s more, employee engagement has become a central focus in the workplace, and line managers play a critical role in this regard. They are responsible for balancing challenge and support in the workplace, which motivates employees and reduces stress. It's essential to equip line managers with the skills and tools necessary to support employee engagement, health, and well-being effectively.

Empowering line managers to take a greater lead in personnel management is a fundamental task on HR’s to-do list. However, to do this, line managers need to be bought in to HR’s mission and goals within the company. Without this buy-in, the relationship is useless.

Line managers, in turn, play a pivotal role in shaping employee performance, engagement, and wellbeing. This collaboration is the foundation upon which organisations can thrive, creating a positive and productive work environment. The HR-line manager partnership is, indeed, a key driver of success in today's workplace.