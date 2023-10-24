Slack announces radical week-long shutdown due to an internal skills crisis

Slack, the workplace chat platform owned by Salesforce, has embarked on a journey to enhance its workforce's skills and knowledge, having identified a key lapse in ongoing employee development.

Slack employees are now on a one-week hiatus, dedicating their time to earn "ranger status" through Salesforce's Trailhead online learning platform. This transformative endeavour raises important questions about the value of training in the workplace and the profound impact it can have on an organisation.

Slack's "Ranger Week" entails employees temporarily putting aside their regular work duties to delve into various modules offered by Salesforce's Trailhead.

The ultimate goal is for Slack's workforce to achieve Trailhead's Ranger status, a distinction requiring approximately 40 hours of online learning. These modules span a wide range of topics, from "Learn about the Fourth Industrial Revolution" to "Healthy Eating."

This unconventional approach is Salesforce's way of upskilling its employees and is extended to Slack, the tech giant's subsidiary. According to inside sources, a significant portion of Slack's 3,000-strong staff have yet to meet this educational target. Consequently, some wonder if this might affect Slack's image as an innovative and dynamic company.

Slack CEO Lidiane Jones, in a message to employees, underlined the importance of Ranger Week. Departments like product development engineering, customer experience, business operations, and communications are expected to participate in this initiative. Jones stated, "It's important that we all reach Ranger status this year, and I want to ensure that everyone has focused time to upskill on Trailhead."

The power of employee training

Slack's left-field initiative throws light on the significance of training and development in the workplace. Training goes beyond merely ticking a box; it equips employees with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in their roles.

Ongoing training keeps employees' skills up-to-date, ensuring that they remain relevant in an ever-evolving job market. It helps employees adapt to new technologies, trends, and best practices.

Well-trained employees are also more confident, which positively impacts their performance. Training provides a better understanding of job responsibilities, leading to increased productivity.

It’s also worth noting that companies that invest in training retain more employees, reducing the costs associated with turnover.