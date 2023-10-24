Calling your team a family is toxic - consider this instead

We’ve all worked for a leader that espouses crude metaphors about how the business is akin to a family. It’s a classic analogy – however it’s totally and utterly incorrect to make such a statement.

Yes, it's a notion that implies unity, loyalty, and a shared sense of purpose. However, as times change and the dynamics of the modern workplace evolve, this metaphor is increasingly problematic.

The "family" metaphor suggests a level of commitment and loyalty that, in many cases, is neither practical nor desirable in today's rapidly changing work environment. You wouldn’t ask a family member to adhere to the stringent rules of a workplace. You also wouldn’t expect your boss to arrive at your house and help you repaint your kitchen.

The metaphor does a disservice to both sides of the equation. In implies an unhealthy and vague connection. So, for the leaders who need to ditch the “family” metaphor, what suits better? The answer, in fact, is a sports team.

Here are some compelling reasons why treating your team like a sports team makes more sense:

1. Flexibility in employee relationships

In today's world, job stability and lifetime employment are no longer the norm. Organisations need the flexibility to adapt, grow and, yes, sometimes let people go. When you treat your team as a family, the expectation of lifelong commitment can lead to disappointment and disillusionment. In contrast, a sports team mentality acknowledges the reality of changing needs and circumstances.

2. Clear goals and performance standards

To succeed, an organisation must set clear goals and establish performance standards. These metrics are vital for compensation, motivation, and employee development. These are characteristics of effective leadership, more in line with the role of a sports coach than a parental figure.

3. Higher purpose and shared goals

While it's essential to support employees' personal growth and development, businesses also need to focus on creating value for customers, communities, and society as a whole. The responsibility of a business leader extends beyond nurturing employees; it involves leading them toward a greater purpose. In this respect, a sports team metaphor better captures the idea of a shared mission and goal.

4. Employee expectations

Today's employees don't expect or desire their workplaces to be like families. They understand that jobs are not permanent, and they seek a fair exchange of value. Mutual trust and a fair working relationship are what they desire, much like a sports team where everyone plays their part in pursuit of a common objective.

5. Empowerment and trust

A modern workforce craves empowerment, trust, and involvement in decision-making. They don't want to be treated as children or have leaders making decisions for them. A sports team metaphor encourages leaders to trust, empower, and engage their team members, aligning with the changing social contract between employers and employees.

So, while the family metaphor may have had its merits in the past, the sports team analogy better aligns with the dynamic, evolving nature of the modern workplace.

To truly unleash the full potential of your team's performance and creativity, consider them not as family members but as professional athletes working together towards a common victory.

The focus should be on a shared mission, clear objectives, performance standards, and empowerment, all of which are the hallmarks of a successful sports team.