Automation could move us away from being employee-driven

E-commerce giant Amazon recently announced that, in a first of its kind move, it had introduced human-like robots into its warehouses, hinting at the growing integration of technology into workplaces we are likely to see soon.

The new technology, Digit, a robot with two arms and legs that can pick up and put down crates in the warehouse, is being tested to see if it can “eliminate all the menial, mundane and repetitive” tasks traditionally endured by human workers.

Yet, spectators warn that quick advancements in tech could make many jobs redundant sooner than we realise.

Amazon’s Digit announcement came at the same time the company said the use of drone technology to deliver parcels at record time would be coming to the UK.

Interestingly, automation seems to be taking place in industries where worker’s rights have recently been threatened - Royal Mail postal employees and Amazon warehouse workers have both engaged in strikes over pay and working conditions - prompting questions of whether the two are linked. And as job augmentation and replacement nears, do employee demands become increasingly redundant?

Automation and strikes

Why the areas of business that are becoming automated are also simultaneously the areas workers are demanding better treatment in is unclear, yet this link is most likely found in the reason automation is happening in the first place.

The argument for artificial intelligence and other forms of advanced tech being augmented into roles right now is that it is doing all the ‘boring’ or non-technical tasks that humans are likely to find menial or mundane.

Low-skilled jobs that serve a function are likely to be both jobs where workers experience low pay or compromised working conditions and at the same time are likely to be replaced by technology, potentially first, due to the manual tasks that typically define these roles.

An end to employee-centrism?

Employers and HR practitioners recognise that since the pandemic there has been a major shift in the work sphere from employers having the power to employees having the power. This has been illustrated by the power workforces have in demanding what they want from their job – including flexibility or increased wages – due to high levels of unemployment and a competitive market for candidate attraction.

But as technology integration into the workplace threatens the security of many workers, and changes the types of jobs in an industry, we might see a shift back to the employer-centric model from before the pandemic.

If technology is replacing the human function in a job role, then employers are less likely to listen to staff when they demand changes, such as increased pay or better perks. Research from Goldman Sachs revealed that Generative AI alone could replace over 300 million jobs globally.

“There’s no doubt GenAI is a powerful leap in technology that will impact all jobs, particularly those within the tech sector, and the labour market as a whole,” said Svenja Gudell, Indeed’s Chief Economist. “GenAI is less likely to replace an entire job, but rather serve as a tool to augment or streamline parts of a job. Going forward, we’ll likely see a variety of jobs reworked and reimagined by employers, including new jobs being created over time because of GenAI’s fast-growing influence.”

Looking for more

If technology is going to cause high levels of unemployment with more candidates in the job market, especially ones looking to upskill or reskill, is likely to exacerbate a shift back towards employer-power.

This is likely to become apparent in industries where processes can be easily automated. This is evident in the case of Amazon warehouse workers and Royal Mail postal employees who may be unlikely to have their demands met as their jobs become replaceable.

From robots to AI, the business landscape is changing quickly. This will have an array of consequences for business leaders and HR practitioners. A consequence rarely spoken about, however, is the ability of these tech advancements to cause a shift back to an employer-driven market from the employee-driven one we are currently in. Therefore, it’s up to HR to ensure those at the top of the company as well as those at the bottom are continuing to have their needs met even during this shift.