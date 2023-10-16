You might also like

As the blog on the flexible work website Juggle aptly puts it, "If your company relies on alcohol to drive socialising, then your company doesn't have a drinking problem; it has a culture problem."
The benefits of embracing Sober October in the workplace
Work events have often been associated with alcohol, which can alienate employees and foster an unhealthy work environment. By shifting away from alcohol-centric events, organisations can become more inclusive and attract younger generations, like Gen-Z, who are increasingly choosing to abstain from drinking.
Studies have shown that alcohol abuse is a significant risk factor for poor health and disability among those aged 15 to 49 in the UK. Gen-Z, often referred to as "the most sober generation," is leading the charge in taking better care of their physical and mental health, resulting in a decline in alcohol consumption.
So, how can organisations incorporate sober events into their workplace and create a more inclusive environment? The first key is to rethink your approach to workplace events and move away from alcohol-led activities. This change can make employees feel more included and respected.
If alcohol is still a part of your work events, ensure there are low and no-alcohol alternatives available. This allows employees to choose according to their preferences and comfort levels.
HR may consider hosting events that cater to everyone, such as guest speaker series or workshops. These events can promote learning and bonding without the need for alcohol.
With Sober October, organisations have the opportunity to embrace this movement and create a healthier and more inclusive work environment. As working culture changes, the choices made in the workplace can significantly impact the overall wellbeing and inclusivity of the organization.
Would you consider making Sober October a workplace initiative? Let us know in the comments…
