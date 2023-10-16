You might also like

The traditional image of Friday work drinks, or a festive liquid lunch at the local pub is deeply intertwined with the social norms of working life. However, one of the most notable shifts in recent years is the shifting relationship between employees and alcohol.

Sober October, a global initiative that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for 31 days, offers organisations a unique opportunity to foster a more inclusive and health-conscious work environment.

Sober October originated in the UK as a fundraising initiative for Macmillan Cancer Support. Over the years, it has grown into a worldwide movement, with participants choosing to go alcohol-free for various reasons, including raising awareness of alcohol-related diseases and revaluating their relationship with drinking.

A study from BMC Public Health has shown that drinking among young people is on the decline, and sales of no- and low-alcohol beverages have surged, indicating a shift in societal attitudes toward alcohol, which will no doubt permeate working culture, regardless of social norms around ‘work drinks’ persist.

Alcohol has long been a staple of workplace culture, from social events and client meetings to the notorious office beer taps adopted by many Silicone Valley-style start-ups. A TotalJobs survey in 2019 revealed that the average UK worker spends £532 per year on work-related drinking, amounting to £25,000 over a career lifetime.

Interestingly, Drinkaware found that coworkers exert more pressure to drink than family members or spouses, with 33% reporting feeling pressured to consume more alcohol than they intended.

As the blog on the flexible work website Juggle aptly puts it, "If your company relies on alcohol to drive socialising, then your company doesn't have a drinking problem; it has a culture problem."

The benefits of embracing Sober October in the workplace

Work events have often been associated with alcohol, which can alienate employees and foster an unhealthy work environment. By shifting away from alcohol-centric events, organisations can become more inclusive and attract younger generations, like Gen-Z, who are increasingly choosing to abstain from drinking.

Studies have shown that alcohol abuse is a significant risk factor for poor health and disability among those aged 15 to 49 in the UK. Gen-Z, often referred to as "the most sober generation," is leading the charge in taking better care of their physical and mental health, resulting in a decline in alcohol consumption.

So, how can organisations incorporate sober events into their workplace and create a more inclusive environment? The first key is to rethink your approach to workplace events and move away from alcohol-led activities. This change can make employees feel more included and respected.

If alcohol is still a part of your work events, ensure there are low and no-alcohol alternatives available. This allows employees to choose according to their preferences and comfort levels.

HR may consider hosting events that cater to everyone, such as guest speaker series or workshops. These events can promote learning and bonding without the need for alcohol.

With Sober October, organisations have the opportunity to embrace this movement and create a healthier and more inclusive work environment. As working culture changes, the choices made in the workplace can significantly impact the overall wellbeing and inclusivity of the organization.

