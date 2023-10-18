Where are we now, and is it still considered a success?

In recent years, the concept of a four-day workweek has gained significant momentum worldwide, reshaping the way we think about work, productivity, and employee satisfaction.

With pilot projects, legislation changes, and trial programs emerging in various countries, this innovative, if controversial, approach is transforming the traditional view of a mandatory five-day working week.

The journey toward a four-day workweek was propelled forward by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted both employees and employers to reconsider the importance of flexibility and benefits in the workplace. The core idea is straightforward: employees work for four days a week while maintaining their current pay, benefits, and workload. This shift is not merely about reducing work hours; it aims to optimise work structures, reducing meetings and fostering independent work.

Belgium made history by becoming the first European country to legislate a four-day workweek in February 2022. Employees have the option to work a full week's worth of hours in four days instead of the conventional five, without any loss of salary. The law aims to make the labour market more flexible and align work with family life, potentially boosting the country's economy.

Portugal joined the growing list of countries experimenting with a four-day workweek through a Government-funded pilot program. This initiative involves 39 private companies partnering with the non-profit group 4 Day Week Global. Under the "100:80:100 model," employees receive 100% pay for working 80% of the time while committing to maintaining at least 100% productivity.

So, what about the UK? The nation made significant strides in the four-day workweek experiment, with a six-month trial involving over 60 companies in 2022. The results were so impressive that 92% of these firms decided to continue the policy, making it a permanent change. The "100:80:100 model" proved to be a game-changer for both employers and employees.

The momentum behind the four-day workweek continues to grow, with plans to launch similar programs in the United States, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. This global shift reflects a desire to improve work-life balance, reduce stress, and boost overall employee satisfaction.

Scotland and Wales have also taken steps to explore the benefits of a four-day workweek. Scotland's Government plans a trial for civil servants later this year, while Wales considers a similar initiative following public support. The move is driven by a desire to enhance well-being and health while acknowledging the success stories from countries like Iceland.

The challenges and complexity of a 4-day week

While the four-day workweek seems like a dream come true for many, implementing it is not without challenges. Not all sectors can easily adopt this model, and a significant change in working practices is often required. Measuring productivity and performance becomes a central concern, and adapting to new working norms can be a daunting task.

For example, internet services company Krystal started to implement a shorter week in June and planned to continue with the experiment for six months. The company hoped to improve staff wellbeing following research saying four-day weeks could increase productivity by 40%. However the trial was axed and staff returned to a normal five-day week today after Krystal founder Simon Blackler admitted it hadn't worked, as colleagues struggled to get through all their tasks in the reduced time they had.

Staff fought hard to keep on top of their workload - which they now had one less day to complete - but it became too stressful. This also affected the usual speed and quality with which they worked. Many leaders will see vindication in this example of their own concerns around the concept. However, whilst its true that some organisations simple won’t find the concept feasible, the vast majority of trials have garnered positive results by considering the implications for staff, and assessing the treats, as well as the positives.

Regardless of where you sit in the ongoing debate, it’s important to consider that the four-day workweek is not just a passing trend. It’s a transformative approach to work that puts wellbeing and productivity at the forefront, and as trials continue to take place across the globe, staff may well consider the concept as vital to their career options as flexible working.