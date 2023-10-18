Is the implementation of AI at work making workers 'lazy'?

There are few subjects that divide professionals more than the utilisation of AI in working life. The technology is moving at lightning speed, with many of the world’s largest tech giants, such as Google, Meta and Microsoft vying for competition in what has become a vibrant marketplace of innovation.

However, unlike much of the technological fabric of working life, this is a brand new horizon, and very few (even tech evangelists, so it seems) know exactly how the implementation of AI will affect the future of mankind, let alone how we work.

While AI promises to streamline workflows and boost efficiency, one of the primary concerns that many businesses seem to currently hold is that it may inadvertently encourage laziness among employees. But is this really true?

Whether it’s true or not, it’s a perception that’s prevalent in the minds of workers. According to Asana's ‘The State of AI at Work’ report, 26% of surveyed workers express apprehension about being perceived as lazy for using AI, while one in five employees admits to feeling like impostors when relying on this technology. Even more alarmingly, a staggering 92% of respondents are concerned about the unethical use of AI.

However, there's a glaring gap in AI guidance within organizations. Only 20% of UK knowledge workers reported having established AI policies or guidance, with the figure slightly higher at 30% for their US counterparts.

The fear of AI-induced lethargy is not a novel concern. In a recent Psychology Today article, Nigel Barber, a Biopsychologist and Author, compared the potential consequences of AI reliance to the physical inactivity that followed the Industrial Revolution. He argued that as machines replaced manual labour, humans became less physically active and potentially less intelligent. With AI now outperforming humans in more menial workplace tasks such as data entry, some fear a future where ‘electronic assistants’ replace many cognitive functions.

While these fears persist, some experts suggest that AI may, in fact, free up workers to focus on more meaningful tasks. Rachel Roumeliotis, VP of Data and AI at O'Reilly, asserts that AI can only make people lazy if it is implemented lazily. When used correctly, AI can empower employees to be more creative and allocate their time to tasks that truly impact their organizations.

James Coombes, CEO of vector.ai, an AI start-up for enterprise operations, also believes that AI can enhance productivity by automating monotonous tasks. Coombes argues that such automation can liberate workers from routine, allowing them to dedicate their energy to delivering great customer service, acquiring new skills, and pursuing passion projects.

However, the potential for overreliance on AI also presents risks. Professor Stefano Puntoni, a marketing expert at Rotterdam School of Management, cautions against the deterioration of professional skills due to heavy automation use. He cites instances like the Air France crash in 2009, where the pilot's response following the disengagement of the autopilot system during a storm played a significant role in the tragedy.

When AI takes over tasks that individuals have mastered, it can lead to discomfort. People may resist fully automated cooking machines, for example, if cooking is a cherished part of their identity. Puntoni suggests that AI should be designed to enable collaboration between people and technology rather than replacing human involvement entirely.

So, the debate over whether AI makes workers lazy or liberates their potential is far from resolved. However, one thing is clear. The key lies in responsible implementation and clear policies.

AI can undoubtedly enhance efficiency and free up employees from repetitive tasks, but it also demands vigilance to prevent skills degradation and loss of meaningful engagement. As AI continues to evolve, organisations must navigate this paradigm shift with wisdom, ensuring that AI is a tool for empowerment, not a crutch for complacency.