A solution to recruitment issues, but employers must be more transparent

It’s no surprise that in the last few years employers have witnessed a tumultuous job market. It became evident that an important aspect of remaining powerful against competitors is having a strong workforce and talented staff with the best skills and knowledge in the field.

This became increasingly challenging as employee sentiments and attitudes towards work changed, many skilled employees retiring from work altogether. The job market, which employers had once felt they had all the power in, had shifted dramatically, and experts started to refer to what they were seeing as a ‘war for talent’ - emphasising the struggle businesses were having to adequately fill roles.

The term ‘war for talent’ isn’t a new phrase and was coined by Steven Hankin from Mckinsey & Co in 1997 to describe a ‘war’ for senior executive talent, which he said will become “a defining characteristic of their competitive landscape for decades to come". This prediction was – of course – accurate, but the war for best candidates hasn’t only been unique to those sitting around a boardroom table.

The focus so far to aid this ‘war for talent’ has been to increase perks and offerings for employees, improve employer branding, make the candidate process more appealing, or increase job role salaries. Yet, these changes don’t always guarantee a positive company-candidate fit.

There is an underground trend gaining momentum which aims to bring an end to this ‘war’. Many HRDs and CPOs are encouraging brands to hire for roles internally, instead of looking elsewhere. When you say it aloud, this solution seems so obvious, yet few organisations are using internal hiring as a means to aid their skills crisis. Here are some reasons why it works so well...

Hiring internally: two birds, one stone

Why is hiring internally so good for business? First and foremost, it fills a skills gap with someone who understands your company, knows your culture, and is a perfect fit for it already. It’s always a gamble hiring someone fresh, as you won’t know until it’s too late whether they’re going to mesh well with the firm.

When you hire someone who is already a functioning member of your company, you know what their strengths and weaknesses are, and so you know where they might need training to fulfil the role properly.

Hiring internally also saves heaps of money on external recruitment costs and indicates to staff they can work their way up the rankings and gain seniority in the company. With various studies suggesting engagement and productivity levels are dropping quickly – with trends such as being a snail girl or grumpy staying arising – internal hiring can ignite an optimism within staff that may alleviate this.

When employees know there is the opportunity to gain new skills, learn something new or increase their seniority or pay packet, this certainly becomes a reason for them to work harder and apply themselves more during their working day. A big part of this internal development is being honest with your staff about what skills you need.

Luke Hicks, Regional Sales Director from Cornerstone, explained in the HR Grapevine podcast coming out this Friday, that a big part of this process is around being open about the skills you want to develop within your organisation. He said: “Leaders need to tell their organisation where they are against the competitive landscape and what they have to do to innovate against competition, and that really starts with disclosing a skills strategy. A lot of that puts the power in the employee’s hands to come and tell you what their ambitions are, what sort of skills they like developing both inside and outside of work. In this sense, organisations are having to shift from top-down to bottom-up.”

This transparency means that existing employees can work towards these goals, without necessarily having to overstretch themselves. Hicks continues: “What the new model that we’re shifting to includes is taking the right roles when they’re right for us, rather than feeling like we’re on a hamster wheel and have to jump when the organisation needs us to take that role. Having transparency and fluidity allows employees to dip their toe in the water of a role, perhaps taking a project when we want to expand our capabilities and responsibilities, without leaping into a new role when it doesn’t suit us. This puts power in an employee’s hands to make decisions that are right for them at the time that’s right for them.”

“You have to understand how you can cross-pollinate talent across your business. What organisations need to do better is break down the barriers between what an employee is doing in their personal life and what skills they can bring to the organisation. Companies need to promote the roles they have internally better, so that if staff have the core principals they’re looking for and are willing to develop skills and align with mentors, they have a huge long-term potential, without having to move elsewhere.”

As Hicks outlines, promoting roles internally doesn’t have to mean shoehorning existing employees into roles they don’t have the skills for, it can be an organic and gradual process whereby staff understand and work towards gaining a set of skills. This can be done through aligning them with mentors or presenting them with L&D opportunities. Beyond this, transparency about what you’re looking for and what your business goals are is paramount, so that staff know what they’re aiming for.