We're failing managers, and they're passing that failure on to staff

The role of a manager is a pivotal one. In most cases, managers are the individuals in the business who are tasked with carrying out HR’s policies, and upholding company values in the way the interact with staff.

Yet, a recent survey conducted by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) reveals alarming statistics about how managers, particularly female managers, are grappling with toxic workplace cultures and passing these challenges down to their staff.

The study highlights that almost one-third of UK workers admit to quitting their jobs due to a negative workplace culture. Such cultures often result from a lack of effective management, creating a ripple effect that damages both the organisation and its employees.

The repercussions are profound and extend far beyond just turnover rates.

According to the CMI survey, poor management quality, negative relationships with managers, discrimination, and harassment are the main factors driving employees to leave their jobs. This leads to decreased motivation, productivity, and an unsettling pattern where up to 50% of workers are contemplating leaving their current positions within the next year.

One critical finding from the research is the prevalence of what the CMI terms "accidental managers." These are individuals thrust into managerial roles without formal management or leadership training. Shockingly, 82% of new managers in the UK fall into this category. Those who have received management training, in contrast, were more likely to address bad behaviour and foster healthier workplace environments.

Anthony Painter, the CMI’s Director of Policy, underscores the importance of improving management performance. He believes that this is “crucial to prevent toxic workplace cultures from developing”. He also argues that “better management is not only essential for businesses, but also for public service reform”.

Economists have linked a significant portion of the productivity gap between the UK and its peers to the quality of management and leadership.

The challenges faced by managers during the pandemic have only added to this issue. With remote work becoming the norm, managers have had to adapt to overseeing their staff from a distance. The increased use of surveillance software and remote monitoring technology has raised concerns about privacy and trust in the workplace.

Read more from us

Nicola Smith, the TUC’s Head of Economics and Employment Rights, emphasises the need for managers to collaborate with unions to navigate these challenges effectively. She also calls for stronger employment protections to provide working people with greater security and recognition of the benefits of union representation.

However, the situation is even more disconcerting for female managers. Another study reveals that approximately 80% of women in senior roles regularly experience high levels of stress, which is significantly higher than their male counterparts.

They also grapple with depression, panic attacks, and anxiety at much higher rates.

The research underscores the heavy "mental load" that many female managers carry, often managing an incredibly high level of responsibility in both their professional and personal lives.

From our premium content

This unsustainable pressure can lead to "high-functioning addiction" and professional burnout, severely affecting their performance at work and their overall wellbeing.

The struggles faced by managers, especially female managers, are a stark reminder of the importance of quality management training, fostering a positive workplace culture, and providing support for those in leadership roles.

Addressing these issues is not just a matter of business success but also a vital step in improving the mental health and overall well-being of managers and their teams. Recognising the impact of toxic workplace cultures on individuals and the organisation as a whole is the first step toward building healthier, more productive workplaces.