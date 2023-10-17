More employees are secretly working two jobs, should you be concerned?

A growing number of professionals are secretly working two full-time jobs concurrently.

Whilst it may sound too contrived to be true, various studies have found that this phenomenon is becoming increasingly common. A recent McKinsey report suggests that roughly five per cent of workers in a typical organisation within the UK have two full-time jobs simultaneously.

That’s up to a staggering 1.6million workers across the nation, covertly operating two full time roles, whilst their employers are none the wiser. You may ask how such a thing could be possible without anyone finding out. The answer is that, with the aid of modern workplace tools such as automation and AI and some hard graft, it’s completely possible to not only fulfil the duties of two jobs, but also actively succeed in them.

It's also worth noting that this trend has been fuelled by the rise of remote work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when many workers were either furloughed or struggling financially to reconcile their work with their outgoings. In time, this simply evolved into managing two jobs at the same time.

What’s more, this is a trend that isn’t linked exclusively to the pandemic. The cost of living is still a huge concern for many workers, and as such a massive one in 10 (16%) UK employees – which amounts to 4.5 million people – are considering taking a second job this year to make ends meet, according to new data from Censuswide.

Should employers be concerned about their employees' secret double-dipping?

Critics may argue that employees who secretly work two jobs are cheating their employers. This is of course the most obvious response to the news that an employer may be being ‘unfaithful’ to a singular business. Many may presume that work suffers as a result and of course, the quality of output must inevitably be reduced by concentration going elsewhere.

Yet proponents view this trend as a symptom of broader issues in the job market, such as low wages and a high cost of living. With the continued rise of the gig economy, it could be argued that having employees who also work elsewhere isn’t just acceptable, but realistically an inevitability.

Employers expect their workers to be focused on their jobs for 40 or more hours a week. But experts suggest that employers should focus on the quality of work rather than the number of hours.

The report also highlights that working longer hours doesn't always lead to increased productivity. Some individuals efficiently complete their work in 20 to 30 hours, juggling multiple jobs, without compromising quality. If employees meet their objectives, the number of hours worked may become less relevant over time.

Is it legal?

Legality is a key issue, however. Most workers don't have explicit employment agreements prohibiting them from holding multiple jobs. Yet, double-dipping can breach employment contracts, leading to job termination, as seen in cases like Equifax last year.

The rise of secret double-dipping has also brought about questions over ‘time theft,’ where employees divert time and resources away from their primary employer for the benefit of another job. In response, some companies have implemented stricter policies, including additional disclosure and approval requirements, to discourage this behaviour.

Ignoring contractual agreements for a minute, from a legal standpoint, overemployment is indeed technically legal in the UK. Tax codes may be affected in the UK, but this often goes unnoticed in larger companies. For workers in the US, the tax system relies on self-assessment and voluntary reporting. However, challenges like simultaneous meetings and conflicting schedules can arise.

The Impact of ‘overemployment’

While the overemployment trend may seem surprising in the context of the "great resignation," it reflects a desire for more financial security and control. Some see it as an opportunity to optimise their skillset, explore other professions, or work toward financial freedom.

Despite the benefits reported by some overemployed workers, it's essential to acknowledge that this trend is not accessible to all. Lower-paid workers, especially in highly observed positions, cannot participate in secret double-dipping. The labour market is becoming increasingly polarised, with disparities between the overemployed and the underemployed.

As the job market evolves, employers may consider paying workers per project rather than hiring full-time staff. Higher-wage, white-collar jobs are likely to be divided into such project-based tasks, following a trend towards gig work.

Realistically, employers must adapt to these shifting dynamics, focusing on outcomes and addressing the underlying issues that drive this trend, such as low wages and high living costs. The future of work may well be redefined by the experiences of these double-dipping professionals, and it's up to businesses to determine how they navigate this changing landscape.