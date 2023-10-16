Future Now

Navigating the resignation process as an HR professional

Is the formal 'letter of resignation' a thing of the past? Navigating the minefield of 'I quit!'...

For many people, HR is all about the 'hiring and firing' - and that probably rings true for your experience, too. But inbetween the onboarding and staff management is the employees role, that is to say, when they quit.

Quitting is unavoidably filled with lots of emotion, and for many will come as a release from an unhappiness in their role, or a joy as they are planning to go on happily elswhere.

Some will want to keep things low-key, while others will want to shout it from the rooftops. Either way, there is clear etiquette involved for both HR and the resignee.

Holly Willoughby has shed light on this so-called 'eti-quit' as she has left her role as host of This Morning. Willoughby wrote on her instagram that it was a 'difficult goodbye' and thanked co-presenters and guests.

In terms of process, once a formal letter was the norm, but now ongoing conversation with line managers is the best course of action - Teresa Robertson at Connect Three

As documented in the news, Willoughby has been targeted by an alleged murder campaign - the case is ongoing. So there are clearly strong circumstances around her decision, as well as following on from the exit of Phillip Schofield from the show.

For your workers, it could be that there are strong personal reasons behind their decision to quit, too. It might be that they have gone through a negative experience and quitting is their release. From the perspective of Human Resources (HR), the departure of an employee is an important event that needs to be managed effectively.

Leaving on good terms

Teresa Robertson, an HR expert at UK-based global leadership consultancy Connect Three, says the biggest element of leaving is to try and do so on good terms.

She says: “Leaving an organisation can feel complex and challenging – but it doesn’t have to be. A key thing to remember, regardless of the circumstances, is that it’s always advisable to leave on good terms. You never know when you may need that contact again. Employers too will check social media as a matter of course, and publicly airing grievances, or indicating issues with a previous employer even when leaving, is often considered a red flag.

“In terms of process, once a formal letter was the norm, but now ongoing conversation with line managers is the best course of action. It enables any issues to be ironed out early, and means the process can be managed efficiently and cooperatively. It means people leaving can get their reasons across without misinterpretation, and provides employers with the opportunity to learn from the feedback through exit interviews where appropriate."

To social media or not?

“From an employee perspective, sharing the news depends on the situation and circumstances," says Robertson. "Usually, an employee may want to start with people most likely to be affected, such as their own team or direct reports, then the department, and finally the wider organisation. The key thing is to avoid a scenario where somebody who is likely to be directly affected by an employee leaving finds out second hand or via social media, for example.

“When leaving, it’s always best to ensure everything is finalised before sharing news. This prevents any awkwardness if things don’t go as expected, and that you will not upset anybody at the organisation you are leaving. That goes with social media too – it is better to share that you’re taking a new role on LinkedIn, for example, after you have left your current organisation.

“If posts are shared while still serving notice, it suggests the employee has already disengaged or moved on, which can reflect poorly on them and the organisation. However, there’s nothing wrong with posting the day after leaving – the key element is that you have left."

The process from 'I quit' to leaving day

Once the etiquette of their resignation is done with, it's time to consider the off-boarding process. Firstly, you need to ensure that the departing employee is aware of and follows all the necessary procedures and protocols as per the company's policies regarding resignations and exit processes. Exit interviews might seem old-hat, but you can, especially if things are amicable with their leaving, use this opportunity to understand the reasons for their departure and to gather insights that can help improve the organization's work culture, policies, and practices.

Even if they post about their departure, it's not for you to share elsewhere. Make sure you respect the departing employee's privacy and maintain confidentiality about their departure, unless it is essential for other team members or stakeholders to be informed. That means no 'sorry to see you go' LinkedIn posts even if they're already posting about their move. This is their moment, not yours.

"Leaving announcements should be kept light in tone and positive - gone are the days of the "It is with sadness we announce x has left" as the company should be celebrating their next chapter," adds Zoë Ogden is People Director at Impression Digital. "Honest conversations about career development and future plans should be encouraged - expectations should be set on both sides."

When quitting is quieter

This is also a reminder to keep your eye out for quiet quitting, the phenomenon that gained traction as a TikTok trend, seeing staff work less, or 'go slow' instead of quitting outright. Knowing when staff are quiet quitting means you can support them in seeing what they need to be happier at work and thrive - so you don't get to the 'quitting proper' part of the scenario! Zoe Ogden adds: "The notion of "quiet quitting" can't exist if line managers are really tuned in to how people are feeling and employee engagement is being measured on a regular basis - there shouldn't be any surprises"