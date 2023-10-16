Rupert Murdoch's succession - what do you do when the boss leaves?

Everybody knows the name Rupert Murdoch, and if you don’t, there’s almost every chance you regularly consume information from the media platforms he once led.

Earlier this month, the Australian-born American business tycoon announced he would be stepping down from his role as chairman of News Corp and Fox News (The Times, The Sun, The Wall Street Journal etc) handing the role over to his eldest son.

Whether you support the publications that Murdoch led or not, it cannot be denied that his organisations will feel the impact of this shift in power. News Corp’s CEO, Robert Thomson, continues to remain in this position. But the influence Murdoch had in the business as chairman and owner, building the company over a seven-decade reign, means that his leadership and insight is a part of the fabric of the firm, making it harder to find a replacement figure so easily. So, what should HR do when the boss leaves?

Succession plan

The new hit TV show Succession is loosely based on the Murdoch family and a supposed power struggle to replace the retiring patriarch of the family. It’s unclear whether this struggle actually occurred, but a replacement for the chairman role, in the form of his son, is taking place.

Read more from us

It’s down to HR to organise this succession. A succession plan should outline key leadership roles, identify potential internal successors, and assess their readiness, skills, and development needs.

It should detail training and mentorship programs to get these individuals ready, ensuring they align with the company's culture and objectives. The plan should have a communication strategy for informing stakeholders and provide a process for interim leadership. All of this should happen with a goal of achieving a seamless transition, and sustaining business continuity and long-term success.

Culture is more than one person

One of the most pressing challenges for HR practitioners during a change in leadership is maintaining and preserving company culture.

During Murdoch’s retirement, many spectators questioned how his son would fair in leading the media giant through difficult times for print and broadcasting, especially in during times of economic uncertainty. Any thriving business needs a strong leader to guide it. And during a significant transition, a strong and consistent culture can be a key aspect that maintains a sense of stability during such a notable change.

The best way to preserve company culture is by emphasising the organisation's core values and mission. They should ensure transparent communication with employees about the transition, reassuring them about the continued commitment to the existing culture.

Encouraging involvement from current and incoming leaders in shaping the culture can foster continuity. HR can also organise cultural training and orientation sessions for the new leadership to understand and embrace the established culture. Monitoring and addressing potential culture shifts during and after the change is essential to maintain a consistent and positive organisational culture.

A Forbes article outlines one of the most important things in maintaining company culture through a leadership change is reminding the team that culture is more than just one person. It reads: “Visions are like helium balloons: You have to keep them afloat for people to remember and connect. Get in front of the company and help them process the change. Remind them that a departure doesn’t mean good culture is gone, because the culture lives beyond any one person’s presence. Weave a message of gratitude toward the people who have shaped the culture and have now moved on. Make a compelling case to sustain it. “

Rupert Murdoch stepping down from his prominent position as chairman of News Corp has shed a light on the challenges involved when a business leader leaves a company and someone else replaces them. Maintaining a healthy and cohesive company culture becomes one of the best ways a HR practitioner can ensure an easy and trouble-free transition to a new leader, with a main aspect of this transition being to emphasise the company’s core values and remember that culture isn’t ingrained in only one person – the leader. Remembering this can be the difference between a smooth or difficult transition.