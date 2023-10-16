Overseas worker exploitation - how does this influence HR at home?

The most obvious responsibility of HR is to respond effectively to complaints from staff, ensuring the workplace is a safe environment.

For organisations that have operations overseas, these responsibilities can sometimes become blurred, as companies outsource their labour to third parties, or exist in areas where labour laws are less strict or non-existent.

This has been brought to light in a recent exclusive from the Guardian that revealed the poor work environments of employees being contracted in countries such as Saudi Arabia. The exposé highlighted multiple examples of workers reporting being forced to work 22-hour days, hundreds of hours of unpaid overtime, being forced to fill out an ‘incident report’ if they left the restaurant and experiencing crass verbal abuse from managers – one worker was repeatedly called ‘an animal’.

Many of these acts are considered unthinkable in the companies of Western countries, however they may be common practice elsewhere. Of course, a HR department in the UK isn’t necessarily responsible for the treatment of workers in another country, especially when labour laws, politics and business can be very different elsewhere.

But if a company outsources or operates in one of these countries, as stewards of a healthy and safe work environment, do HR practitioners have a moral responsibility and obligation for these workers?

Fashion is pain

The fashion industry provides a perfect case study for companies who have been challenged with promoting an ethical identity and culture at home yet being complicit with poor working conditions and low pay in developing countries – such as India and Bangladesh – where many garment factories exist.

Many ultra-fast fashion brands, such as Shein, don’t necessarily try to mask their affiliation with cheap garment factories. Yet, other brands that work hard to paint themselves as an attractive workplace with ethical qualities have unethical work practices in faraway countries, often tainting their identity.

In a research paper on Indian garment workers from the International Labour Organisation, the researchers detail a response from a contractor in South India, who said: “Management will tie up with the union leader and pay him off to shut up and drop the issue,” they said.

They also detailed that in the absence of unions, “workers speak with Human Resources; if HR does not respond, they will come to a local leader for support. The local leader will speak to management and make sure that what labour demands, they get. When people who are politically connected go to management, management is afraid; such local leaders can get a response, and so they get the votes of all the workers in the factory”

Does HR have a responsibility for overseas workers?

‘Overseas workers’ aren’t a homogenous group. A company might have teams or offices in other countries with similar politics and cultures, and likely each team, wherever it’s located, will have its own HR department to be able to correctly address issues that arise in that region.

When it comes to large corporations, like McDonalds, which exists in all kinds of locations that have various political and social factors that influence its labour laws, branches within these areas will often be owned by a third party.

In the case of McDonalds in Saudi Arabia, over 200 restaurants are owned by a Saudi prince called Mishaal bin Khalid al-Saud. It’s under this third-party actor, that these allegations of poor working conditions have arisen. So, in addition to differing attitudes and policies to other workers, massive companies also deal with multiple stakeholders.

This is also true for the garment industry where labour is outsourced to third-party factories, owned by independent operators and not a business itself, meaning ensuring ethical labour practices is made more difficult.

Beyond it being a HR issue, these episodes end up as a PR issue whereby a company’s brand and persona are dragged through the mud. This isn’t exactly a shock for a company as big as McDonalds, but for other brands that paint themselves in an ethical light, this would have long-lasting damaging consequences.

Since the pandemic, as China went into a sustained lockdown, many firms restructured their supply chains and manufacturing, operating in new countries at a cheaper rate. This has also been the case upon increased economic pressures, as companies are looking for the cheapest rates and are outsourcing much of its work overseas. Yet, this distance can potentially make it difficult to ensure ethical labour practices.

Ultimately, when workers are employed for Western companies, but in countries where human rights violations are rife, it’s not up to HR to pressure executives to pay attention to this. Operating in locations where there are differing laws around workers' rights can become a very contentious issue, and in many cases, employee discrimination or poor worker environments that would be taken to a tribunal here are overlooked or accepted as normal elsewhere.

If you are concerned about this happening within your organisation, raising the issue with your team or executives is crucial. This won’t only aid workers potentially in danger but could save your business from a PR nightmare.