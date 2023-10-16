Microsoft HR chief outlines support for 3,000 workers affected by war in Israel

Microsoft chiefs have expressed their heartbreak and sadness over the war in Israel, as well as outlining the steps they are taking to aid affected employees.

The tech giant has nearly 3,000 employees based in Israel, and countless more employees around the world who will be affected by the escalating conflict.

In a statement, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella said she was “heartbroken by the horrific terrorist attacks on Israel and the escalating conflict.”

“My deepest condolences are with all those killed and impacted.”

Nadella added that the company’s focus “remains on ensuring the safety of our employees and their families.”

Additionally, Kathleen Hogan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, wrote to Microsoft employees explaining the steps the business was taking to support those affected.

Steps include mobilising the company’s disaster response and crisis management teams, setting up a donation portal for any staff who wish to support those affected, and signposting to mental wellbeing resources for employees struggling to process the tragic events.

In the post, which was later uploaded to the company’s website, Hogan said: “I am profoundly saddened by the horrific terrorist attacks in Israel this weekend and the atrocities we continue to watch unfold,” said Hogan.

“Together with the senior leadership team (SLT), I want to express my deepest sympathy for those who have been killed, injured, lost loved ones, and all those impacted by this violence.

“Together we condemn this hatred and brutality. To everyone impacted, please know we are all with you in our hearts and in our actions, and we will continue to do everything we can to support you and keep you safe.

“The outpouring of support from so many of you worldwide is heartfelt and needed now, and many of you are asking how you can help. Since the attacks unfolded on Saturday, we have been focused on the safety of our employees and their families in Israel and their overall wellbeing.”

3000 employees directly impacted by the war, Microsoft says

Hogan revealed that many teams across Microsoft — including its Crisis Management Team — have been activated and are working to assist employees.

The Senior Leadership Team (SLT) is in direct contact with local leaders in Israel and Microsoft’s employee communities, to offer support and to understand how best to help employees and their families, Hogan added.

She said: “We have nearly 3,000 employees in Israel directly impacted. We have Jewish employees around the world who are also experiencing grief, fear and anxiety as hatred and vitriol increase. We have Palestinian employees globally who are deeply concerned for the safety of their loved ones in the region and stand against these acts of terrorism.

“We have many resources to help. Microsoft CARES provides mental and emotional wellbeing programs. In addition, we are responding quickly to support those impacted by these tragic events, assessing their needs and providing benefits such as adding virtual support groups. We will continue to listen and determine what other resources are needed.

“Microsoft Philanthropies has activated a giving opportunity for eligible employees who wish to support relief efforts. Additionally, Microsoft’s Disaster Response is connecting with local organizations [sic] to support first responders with digital technology and services and will help as they receive further requests for assistance.”

Concluding, Hogan said: “Microsoft employees show great care, empathy and allyship for each other. Thank you for checking in on your colleagues, listening, and showing support. Thank you to the many employees in Israel volunteering to address urgent community needs and leveraging their AI, cybersecurity, data and research expertise to help. And thank you to local leadership in Israel for coordinating efforts with the SLT and being there for our employees.

“Across the company, let us stand together in our shared humanity.”