Four important mental health takeaways from Accenture's HR leader

This week, the world celebrated World Mental Health Day. This saw celebrities and business figures from across the globe spoke openly about the importance of acknowledging mental illness and wellbeing.

Actor and make-up brand owner Selena Gomez made sure all the sales from her cosmetics company Rare Beauty were directed to her mental health charity – Rare Impact Fund - this year. Whereas rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to encourage fans to check on their loved ones in a public service announcement in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Jed Foundation.

It’s reassuring to see the amount of discourse that's arisen out of World Mental Health Day, with breaking down stigma around the subject being an important factor in empowering more people to speak up if they’re struggling.

Read more from us

Fortune’s annual Most Powerful Women Summit happened to fall across Mental Health Day, meaning it was a key theme at the event. One panel discussion saw executives from four major companies, Walmart, Accenture, Levi Strauss and Etsy, discuss the link between mental health and employee engagement.

Notably, Accenture’s Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer Ellyn Shook outlined four key areas the company focuses on as part of its effort to incorporate mental health into its ‘net better off’ strategy. “If you can fire on all four of those dimensions, you unlock two-thirds of an individual's potential at work,” explained Ellyn. “If you could get ahead of the mental health issues that people are experiencing, you can really change the course of people's lives, [and] of company outcomes.”

Here are those insightful four key areas to ensure:

Whether employees are physically, emotionally, and financially well

Wellbeing is important for a variety of business reasons that go beyond simply caring for your employees. That being said, approaching wellbeing shouldn't just be a tick-box exercise and really caring about how your workforce is doing, in a way that’s more than paying lip-service, goes a long way.

Mental wellbeing can be nurtured by creating a supportive work environment, offering stress management resources, and encouraging a healthy work-life balance. For financial health, employers can provide competitive salaries, robust benefits, and financial education programs to empower employees to make better financial decisions. Regular check-ins, open communication, and employee assistance programs can further bolster overall wellbeing. Prioritising these areas not only makes sure workforce feel supported, it can drive business growth.

Whether employees feel connected and have a sense of belonging

A sense of belonging in the workplace is essential for numerous reasons. It enhances employee morale, engagement, and overall job satisfaction. When workers feel they belong, they're more likely to be motivated and loyal to your company, leading to hire rates of retention and satisfaction. This boosts productivity and reduces turnover rates, saving your company on recruitment and training costs. Research from Garter backs this idea, and suggests workers feeling like they belong ultimately contributes to business success and is an important feature of DEI.

“Belonging is a key component of inclusion. When employees are truly included, they perceive that the organization cares for them as individuals — their authentic selves. HR helps make that happen,” says Ania Krasniewska, Group Vice President at Gartner about their study's findings. “It’s good for employees — and ultimately improves business performance.”

Whether employees think their daily work is purposeful

Employees finding value in their daily work is essential for multiple reasons. It fuels intrinsic motivation, leading to higher job satisfaction and increased productivity. When employees see purpose and meaning in their tasks, they are more likely to invest extra effort and take pride in their work. it's proven that employees who perceive their work as valuable are happier, more committed, and contribute significantly to an organisation's success. A key element of encouraging purpose-driven work for each employee, is making sure their work is tied to the overall company goal - this way, workers feel as though they are contributing to something bigger than themselves.

Whether employees are building market-relevant skills

A potentially surprising key takeaway from Accenture’s wellbeing strategy is the importance of enabling employees to gain market-relevant skills. Particularly considering the integration of AI into the workforce, enabling employees to build market-relevant skills is vital in the rapidly evolving work landscape. It empowers individuals to adapt and thrive in a dynamic job market, promoting job security and career advancement. Enabling this type of skills development also has the power to motivate employees, benefitting both themselves and the wider company, whilst allowing them to gain skills that will transcend their whole career, and not be only useful whilst they are with you.