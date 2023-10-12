Bedbugs are taking over the tube, how should HR manage the threat in the office?

Headlines have been rife in recent weeks with the news of wide-scale outbreak of bedbugs across Paris, and with videos across social media showing reported sightings of the unpleasant creatures on the London tube network, it seems that such an outbreak could well be on the rise within the UK.

The news even prompted retort from London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was asked about the issue by Joe Politics at Labour Conference. Whilst his tone was reassuring, he did acknowledge that the spread of bedbugs was a concern.

“I want to reassure, TfL have one of the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis and we’re speaking to our friends in Paris to see whether there are any lessons to be learned,” he said.

Obviously, as we spend a significant portion of our lives at work, it's crucial to maintain a safe and healthy environment for employees. Yet, while most HR professionals are well-versed in handling issues like discrimination, harassment, and safety concerns, handling a potential influx of bedbugs is likely largely an unknown for many.

The bed bug threat in the workplace

Guidance from the Canadian Government noted that bedbugs are ‘equal-opportunity invaders’. They can be unknowingly introduced into your workplace by employees, custodial staff, visitors, clients, vendors, and customers.

These pests are not known to spread diseases, but their bites can be a source of irritation and discomfort for those affected. Identifying a bedbug infestation can be challenging since the bites often take up to 14 days to appear, making it crucial to be proactive in your approach.

When bed bugs bite, they inject an anaesthetic and an anticoagulant, rendering their victims oblivious to the attack. While some individuals may not react at all to these bites, others may develop mosquito-like or flea-like bite marks. In rare cases, severe allergic reactions can occur. Thus, HR professionals need to educate employees on the signs of a bed bug infestation, avoiding the stigma attached to these pests.

Dealing with infestations

Addressing bedbug infestations can be sensitive, especially if an employee is the source. HR professionals must ensure that employees can trust the confidentiality of the issue and should not be penalised for coming forward with information. Employers may consider offering remote working options for those who have identified infestations within their homes, to stem the threat of the spread within the workplace.

Providing support, such as paying for extermination services, can alleviate the financial burden on employees. Employers should also establish a protocol for confirming the elimination of bed bugs before an employee returns to a physical workplace.

The old adage, "prevention is better than cure," certainly applies to bed bugs in the workplace. HR professionals can take several practical steps to keep bedbugs at bay, such as promoting awareness about bedbug prevention. Use email, handouts, and meetings to educate employees about checking for bed bugs in their homes, hotels, and even during business travel. This education helps reduce the stigma and encourages early reporting.

Office maintenance

Regularly inspecting and maintaining the office is crucial in the prevention of wide-scale outbreaks. Check unusual places where bed bugs can hide, such as seams of furniture, chairs, and around electronic devices. Address maintenance issues promptly to create a less welcoming environment for these pests.

If an outbreak is already underway, licensed and insured professional exterminators can be hired for effective and safe bedbug elimination. This not only ensures the infestation is treated appropriately but also fosters a sense of security among employees.

Be sensitive

Finally, be mindful when dealing with employees suspected of bringing bedbugs to the workplace. Avoid invasive questioning and inspections that could infringe on their privacy. If a bed bug problem is identified, inform all employees affected in the building without pointing fingers. This inclusiveness fosters cooperation and trust within the workforce.