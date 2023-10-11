We need to redefine what it means to be a 'professional woman'

For generations there has been a prescribed beauty standard thrust on women.

Today, wearing make-up, doing one’s hair, and grooming activities - such as hair removal - are a normal part of the female experience. However, these acts can be considered an unnatural standard that has been imposed on women throughout history.

That’s not to say these acts are inherently ‘bad’, or that they apply to women only, but they have often been associated with what it means to be ‘feminine’, and therefore what it means to be a ‘real woman’.

The professional world doesn’t exist in a vacuum, it has mirrored the power dynamics seen in everyday life. As women joined the workforce a little later than their male peers, the journey through society’s idea of what a ‘professional woman’ is has certainly evolved throughout the years. Yet, many of the beauty standards women face in their personal lives, they also experience in their working lives. And studies show this can have a negative impact on their confidence, wellbeing, and even their salary.

Women don’t owe you pretty

Most of these beauty standards, which influence the way women see themselves and each other at work, are a part of outdated ideas of what it means to be a ‘successful woman’.

Research suggests that a main reason women want to work from home, aside from the fact it alleviates much of the stress of child caring, is that they don’t have to spend time or effort on their appearance in the same way as they would going into the office. In many ways, remote work is a feminist act.

Read more from us

Beyond this, spending time on make-up and hair costs valuable money and time, the average American woman spends 45 minutes getting ready for work everyday

“The expectation of how women look and present themselves in a certain way is embedded into our unconsciousness,” says Jacqueline Smith, People and Culture Manager at Hallam. “Millennials such as myself were especially - and repeatedly - exposed to representations of professional women as attractive and overtly feminine in the late nineties and noughties media; these same young people then went on to see these images strengthened in the real world as they entered the workplace, seeing their senior female colleagues dress in a certain way (and never without make up...) Some may have even experienced direct requests to change their own appearance to accommodate this.”

Attractiveness equals competency

Whether it’s a direct request or not, professional women feel the pressure to look a certain way at work to be taken seriously and seen as competent, but it isn’t only down to societal pressures.

Research suggests that when an average white woman gains 64 pounds, her salary decreases by 16%. These biases aren’t always conscious, yet the repercussions of them have very real consequences.

The paradox of being a woman often expresses the duality of being something, but not being it ‘too’ much. The same applies to appearing professional, where there is an expectation to ‘look the part’ and be ‘attractive’ but not be ‘too sexy’ - studies suggest that appearing this way can actually make employers feel a woman is less competent.

What can employers do?

The shift to remote work has certainly taken the pressure off professional women to abide by beauty conventions in the workplace. That being said, there are some things employers can do to make the working space more inclusive of all types of ways to present oneself, including having a dress code policy that welcomes casual attire or incorporating gender-specific unconscious bias training into the working week.

“Recognising this is still a persistent and stubborn problem in the workplace is the only way we can change things for a future generation of women,” continues Smith.

“We can acknowledge the presence of this problem is varied depending on the industry you operate within, with acceptance of all appearances in the arts and humanities ahead of most. Training managers to explore their own bias and also educating them on the potential negative impact is crucial; similarly, ensuring that sartorial expectations of particular events - such as client meetings - should be clearly laid out and give fair guidelines, rather than super specifics.

“Digital agencies are certainly up there with being generally accepting - with a wide scale of what professional appearance can consist - of but we must all recognise there is still more so much more that can be done to address the notion that professionalism is surely about the quality of work you do rather than fitting in with a specific cultural ideal or societal standard.”

The world has made some significant progress in empowering women in the workplace. Yet, research indicates that a female professional’s success is still derived from her appearance as opposed to only her capability to do a job effectively. As an HR practitioner, it’s important to encourage managers and staff to challenge their own bias, whilst supporting employees to work remotely if that’s something you offer – this way professional women can have more freedom in how they express themselves at work.