Five key HR lessons from iconic actor Kevin Bacon at Insights '23

What do you get when you take four and a half thousand HR practitioners and put them together in Las Vegas? No, it’s not the start of a bad joke, it’s the reality of Dayforce’s 2023 Insights conference.

Whilst the adult playground known as ‘sin city’ is mostly synonymous with gambling and drinking one too many shandies, HR practitioners flocked from across the globe not to fritter away their paycheques on blackjack, but instead to hear about the latest innovations from one of the world’s biggest global people platforms.

The four-day conference was packed with insights from leaders both hailing from Dayforce and many of their partners, yet it was the opening talks that caused many murmurs of excitement among attendees. This is because the key entertainment for the evening was both a grand reveal of Dayforce’s huge plans for the coming year, and an exclusive conversation between Dayforce Co-CEO Leagh Turner, and iconic actor turned philanthropist, Kevin Bacon.

Looking for more

Some may wonder what insight Bacon, who is known for his roles in films such as Footloose, Apollo 13 and Tremors (as well as having acted alongside near enough every actor of note within the last thirty years), could offer a vast crowd of HR practitioners.

Well, as it turns out, lots. Here are five of the most insightful lessons Bacon divulged within the conversation.

1. Creating a positive culture is essential

In HR, we know the power of good culture. Organisations live and die on cultivating positive cultures that allow their people to do their best work. This is acutely true if you’re in a position of power. The same is true of all workplaces, and a film set is no different. Speaking at the Insights conference, Bacon spoke of his realisation that, as a key party on any film set, it’s his responsibility to “set an example of generosity and compassion” wherever he goes. “It has to come down from the top,” he said. “We want to believe that we’re all equal players but the truth is that there’s a director and a star, and the times where I’ve witnessed a bad feeling on set, that’s because it comes from the top. If those at the top are trying to create a positive and safe environment for the people at work, it’ll be an enjoyable experience.”

2. If it’s scary, it may be worth doing

Speaking on his past career and what he still wants to achieve, Bacon said that the one role that has alluded him thus far is the opportunity to act in a Shakespeare play. “The idea terrifies me,” he said, adding “but if it terrifies me, maybe I should do it”. This likely resonates with HR leaders, who will immediately think of that one project they’ve always wanted to achieve. Changing elements of HR’s remit can undoubtedly be nerve wracking, however change always seems scary, and being a bold change leader is a key element of HR’s remit, especially in 2023. As Bacon says, if it’s scary, perhaps that means there’s key value in it.

3. Connection is vital

In an age where most workers may operate remotely for a significant portion of their working lives, maintaining connection is vital. Just as important is the constant knowledge that our actions affect those around us. Compassion and understanding those around us complexly are essentials in any workplace. This is something Bacon knows only too well. “Connection is a basic human need. It’s important that we think about how we are connected. How our actions affect the people around us, in the next cubicle or office. We’re all in this boat together and we need to make sure it doesn’t spring any leaks.”

4. If you’re going to do something, do it well

HR is constantly innovating in the workplace. It may be updating company values, or bringing in new benefits offerings, or even simply updating policy. The key in all of these situations, is to ensure that the process is follow through fully. Simply adding a new element to working life but not communicating its value will not yield any positive results. In fact, doing so can increase costs or take up valuable time, with nothing to show for it. Bacon came to this conclusion when investigating how to utilise social media as a key tool to share positivity and insight with his audience. “If you’re going to invest in something, if you’re going to do it, do it well! If you’re not going to do it well, just don’t do it,” Bacon shared.

5. Use the resources you have as a source for good

We’ve heard so much about environmental and social governance in recent years. It’s a key agenda in HR’s remit, yet what does it really mean to use the resources you have at hand for good? In many cases, this means being creative with the tools you have on hand. In Bacon’s case, he’d discovered that the classic game ‘Six degrees of Kevin Bacon’ was spreading around the globe like wildfire. So, he resolved to use this phenomenon for good. He set up a charity called Sixdegrees.org, which aims to forge real-life connections and amplify causes close to Bacon’s heart. This creative use of a niche resource should resonate with HR. Perhaps much like bacon, you should ask yourself what tools you have on hand to make your community a better place. Be creative with your reasoning, it’s undoubtedly served Bacon well.