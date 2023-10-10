Claudia Goldin's Nobel Prize win must lead to gender pay gap progress

Claudia Goldin, an American economic historian, has made history by being awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, for her ground-breaking research on the gender pay gap.

Goldin's work, which spans decades and dives deep into the complexities of gender pay equality, has gone a long way to not only researching the causes of the issue, but also amplifying it to a global audience.

Notably, in winning the award, she becomes only the third woman to receive the prize and the first to do so without sharing the award with male colleagues.

Currently a Professor of Labour Market History at Harvard University, Goldin’s research delves into two centuries of data on the workforce, shedding light on how and why gender differences in earnings and employment rates have evolved over time.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in announcing her Nobel win, stated that Goldin's work provided the first ‘comprehensive account of women's earnings and labour market participation through the centuries’. Her research not only reveals the causes of change but also highlights the main sources of the remaining gender pay gap.

One of Goldin's significant findings is that the gender pay gap has evolved significantly over the years. While married women began working less after the industrialisation era in the 1800s, their employment rebounded in the 1900s with the growth of the service economy. Factors such as increased educational opportunities for women and the availability of contraceptives accelerated these changes, but the gender pay gap persisted.

Interestingly, Goldin's research shows that the current gender pay gap is largely attributed to the impact of having children, and the disadvantages handed to women as a result of gender stereotypes.

The gender pay gap in the UK

Goldin's work on the gender pay gap has global relevance, despite focussing her research on the US. Regardless of progress in recent years, the gender pay gap persists in the UK, with disparities in both mean and median hourly pay.

According to data from YouGov, the mean gender pay gap in the UK for 2022 stood at 5.45%, with a median gap of 9.71%.

In monetary terms, the mean hourly difference in ordinary pay is £1.44, while the median hourly difference is £2.41. Although there have been slight improvements compared to previous years, the gap remains a significant concern.

One key factor contributing to the gender pay gap in the UK is the disparity in pay at different job grades. The average hourly rate of pay for men remains higher than that of women across most grades, except for Administrative Officer (AO) and Senior Executive Officer (SEO).

While the gender pay gap persists, efforts to close it are seemingly ongoing. However for any material change to come, employers and policymakers must continue to examine the factors contributing to the gap, including those identified by Goldin, such as the impact of having children. Strategies to promote pay equity, support working parents, and create inclusive workplaces are essential to making meaningful progress.