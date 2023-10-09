The hiring 'boom' may be fading, but issues will persist indefinitely

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom experienced a job market that appeared to be thriving, with employers scrambling to fill positions amid the so-called 'jobs boom'.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has shifted dramatically. Recent research conducted by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and advisory group BDO paints a picture seemingly full of challenges and contradictions in the UK talent market.

According to the BCC's survey of nearly 5,000 companies, 73% of them reported difficulties in hiring during the July to September quarter. While this figure remains alarmingly high, it represents a nine per cent drop from the record high of 82% observed in the final quarter of 2022.

Despite this slight improvement, tensions in the talent market are far from resolved.

The hospitality sector is seemingly taking the brunt of recruitment challenges, with 79% of businesses in the industry grappling with hiring difficulties. Construction and manufacturing closely follow, both recording recruitment woes at 78%. These industries, crucial to the UK's economic growth, continue to face the strain of labour shortages.

Yet the BDO's monthly employment index reveals a clear trend - hiring intentions in the UK are diminishing.

In September, the index recorded its weakest reading in nine years. A combination of factors is contributing to this decline, including higher borrowing costs, elevated wage growth, and weaker customer demand. Business confidence and output are also suffering, as firms confront ‘ongoing inflationary headwinds’.

The recent official unemployment figures showed a 0.5 per cent increase in the jobless rate, reaching 4.3%. Many companies are reacting to this by scaling back their hiring plans, a response to repeated interest rate hikes by the Bank of England and growing concerns about the risk of recession.

Recruitment giants feel the pinch

Three prominent London-listed recruitment companies - Robert Walters, Pagegroup, and Hays - are set to update investors on their recent performance. City analysts anticipate all three firms to report a fall in pre-tax profits by the end of their financial years. Signs of weakness in the UK, US, and Chinese hiring markets have emerged in recent months, alongside a shift toward hiring temporary rather than permanent staff.

James Reed, Chairperson of well-known recruitment giant Reed, one of the UK's largest privately-owned agencies, has observed a 20% decline in job advertisements over the past three months compared to the previous year.

At the same time, job applications have surged by 20%. Reed points out that sectors that were once robust, such as IT, construction, property, and telecoms, have shown a notable slowdown.

Skills in demand amidst the challenges

Despite the overall challenges, certain skills remain in high demand. The tech sector, for instance, is still facing significant shortages, particularly for individuals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI). James Reed highlights that people skilled in handling AI will continue to be sought after.

Reed is also taking steps to address the shifting landscape. The firm is launching ‘energy academies’ aimed at teaching green skills, including fitting solar panels and home insulation. As the world grapples with climate change, such skills are expected to be in demand for the foreseeable future.

In short, while recruitment difficulties have slightly eased compared to the peak of the pandemic, they remain pervasive across many industries. The decline in hiring intentions, along with economic uncertainties, is causing businesses to rethink their staffing plans.