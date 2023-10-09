Bosses still struggle to lead remote workers - showing L&D needs a revamp

Three years on from the pandemic, and managers are still struggling to manage their remote teams.

In 2020, when the major shift from in-office to remote work took place, 40% of leaders said they felt unprepared to manage their remote teams and 41% said they struggled to keep their team members engaged.

From an employee’s perspective, 40% said that working from home made them feel less supported by their managers, the same research found. You would think after so many years that managers would have all the skills necessary to confidently lead remote teams, however, because of a lack of training in the field, and because of changing attitudes towards remote work, leaders are continuing to struggle to lead remote teams, and are essentially being left to figure out this new way of leading by themselves.

Left to figure it out

A lack of effective learning and development opportunities is certainly a leading reason why managers are continuing to struggle. Most employers haven’t taken the time to design effective L&D strategies catered to remote managers, with the majority of this training still aligned with a more generalised management style built for being in the office.

What’s more, L&D has historically been designed based on research-backed learning theories – these theories being based on the more traditional work model of being in the office. With the prominence of remote work being a recent phenomenon, there is a fundamental lack of research into how we learn under this model, which may explain why it hasn’t been sufficiently integrated into L&D.

With a lack of proper training, many remote managers have been left to figure out how to lead on their own. With employee disengagement at an all-time high and skills gaps, employers can’t afford to be managing their remote teams ineffectively.

A shift back to in-office

A reluctance to invest in remote management training likely resides in the uncertainty around the future of work. When businesses realised that everyone could work as effectively from home as they could from an office, the working world was revolutionised. We all thought remote work was here to stay and the new-normal in the professional environment.

Fast-forward three years, and many massive companies who pave the way in terms of behaviour are mandating their workforce return to the office. The introduction of AI into companies is also upheaving business’ perception of the future. The uncertainty around the future of work is certainly a factor driving a lack of remote managerial training, as this training could soon be made redundant.

What can HR do for managers?

As a HR practitioner, a part of your role is ensuring managers are leading effectively. Good management trickles down into every aspect of business growth and success. In many ways, it underpins an entire organisation.

Therefore, if operating in a remote or hybrid format, it’s crucial to provide a more nuanced form of training that encompasses the challenges associated with remote work that may not exist when managing an in-person team.

For example, enforcing organisational culture, ensuring engagement and productivity, communicating clearly and effectively, upkeeping morale, social isolation, and noticing changes in mental health, are all challenges managers face that are unique to working remotely.

Ang Brennan, head of learning and talent at Insights, highlights some common challenges faced by managers of remote teams. She says: “Our new report among hybrid workers across Europe and North America found numerous benefits for managers and their teams from this way of working – including increased collaboration and innovation – however, managers also identified some key challenges. These include difficulty making strong connections with their teams and struggling to provide enough emotional and/or professional support.

“When asked what support they’d like, managers said that they want more opportunities to connect with their team, more training in digital collaboration tools, more 1:1 time with their own managers, more autonomy and flexibility, and more help with relationship building and stakeholder management. These concerns need to form part of any learning strategy going forward and in a way that gives managers just enough training, just in time and that’s just right for them.”

Clearly, managers are telling us they need more support in leading remote teams, so why are we ignoring them? With 58% of employers offering remote work – whether in the form of hybrid or fully-remote – executives and HR must band together to come up with a way to adequately address the absence of managing skills amongst remote managers. Only then, can businesses be strong against external pressures.