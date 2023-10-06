Posting about mental health on LinkedIn impacts employability - what needs to change?

Discourse around mental health since the pandemic has been prolific. Now more than ever, people are willing to talk about once taboo illnesses.

The new-found remote nature of work has meant that the professional world, that had once been clearly separated from an employee’s personal life, is now quite literally within people’s private lives.

All the many challenges that this had once posed was quickly tackled by the British public. One obvious but often overlooked positive outcome of the pandemic and the introduction of remote work, was the forced consequence of talking about mental health at work.

For the first time in a long time, employers were forced to reference mental health because there was such a fluctuation and decline in the mental wellbeing of workforces. Yet, new research shows that employers are less likely to hire candidates if they see they speak about mental health on social media. So, does the taboo around mental health still exist?

Are companies paying lip-service?

A recent study published in the Journal of Business and Psychology found that employers were more judgmental and held greater prejudice against employees who posted about their mental health on LinkedIn compared to those who didn’t.

The study found that employers are more likely to think those who post about their mental health are ‘neurotic’ and less ‘conscientious’ than others who don’t. Interestingly, employers didn’t judge the ability of these employees to work to a high degree.

These alarming findings suggest a few things. Firstly, that prejudice against people with mental health issues still exists, and the prominence of taboos around these issues continue to be rife. Secondly, if employers are unknowingly disregarding some candidates through a lense of unconscious bias, this has problematic consequences that are akin to disability discrimination.

What needs to be done?

If companies want to truly break down mental health stigma and taboo, unconscious bias training needs to encompass mental health in addition to other prejudices, as clearly these biases exist, and are determining the candidate selection process.

For many people, having a mental health issue is an invisible disability. So, for employers to make assumptions about what a person is like and how they will work based on this is ultimately discrimination. Therefore, employers should welcome open conversation and discourse around mental health both in-person and online, before working at the company and during.

With World Mental Health Day coming up on October 10, the theme for this year is ‘mental health support is a universal basic right’. While new research shows that mental health support ‘pays for itself’ as employees are more productive and take less time off for sickness.

“Everyone should be given access to mental health support at work, regardless of the size of company or the industry in which they are based,” Debra Clark, head of wellbeing at Towergate Health & Protection, says. “With the number of ways to offer mental wellbeing support, options at every level, and the huge benefits it brings, we would encourage every employer to offer it.

In this sense, mental health isn’t something that only impacts those who speak about it or write about it on social media, it affects absolutely everyone. Therefore, potential candidates should who share their experiences of mental health on platforms such as LinkedIn should be celebrated for being open about their struggles in a once hyper-professional environment not conducive to openness around mental struggles.

In sum

Mental health continues to have a stigma surrounding it. Despite changes in perception, and an openness in the professional world never seen before because of the pandemic, employers continue to make assumptions on a worker’s personality based on if they have mental health issues and post about it online.

The reality is mental health isn’t homogenous and the people who suffer from it aren’t all the same, so more education is needed around what being a sufferer actually means. While clearly, more education is needed around having unconscious judgement and bias against people with mental health issues, as it’s discrimination if those candidates aren’t being selected due to their illness.