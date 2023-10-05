How do you give a departing colleague a proper send-off?

When in the process of leaving an organisation, goodbyes are made, handovers are due, and often, leaving drinks or a party might occur.

The importance of this event typically depends on the significance of a person to a company, and how long they’ve been there.

The way this send-off happens, and how important it is to get it right, was brought to light with a story in the New York Times, of 70-something year old man named John who had dedicated 42 years of his career to his job. Despite his hard work and long reign at the business, when John came to leave the company, his employer recognised his time at the firm with a humble barbeque.

In response, a colleague shared a video on social media of John’s last day with a caption explaining “The company only threw him a barbecue and gave him a certificate”.

Looking for more

The video was viewed hundreds of thousands of times with many users leaving comments. While a GoFund me page was set up for John, where his co-worker revealed that despite him having a disability, he would turn up for work come “rain or shine” and it was difficult to get him to go on a break as he was “extremely dependable”.

Supporters from across the world donated, raising roughly £23,400 for John’s retirement, an amount his colleague said surpassed the retirement funds he had for himself.

Clearly, the way you send off an employee is important. It not only has a negative impact on the worker themselves but can also leave a bad taste in the mouth of remaining staff, who know what’s to come for them when they finally depart.

Not one size fits all

An important aspect of making a send-off individualistic is making sure the person enjoys it themselves and doesn’t feel pressure to go for drinks. In this sense, it’s the manager’s responsibility to make sure the occasion is inclusive.

Rob Fisher, HR Director and MD at Strategi, comments: "One size certainly does not fit all when it comes to recognising an employee’s hard work when they are leaving an organisation. Good managers will understand what is important to the individual and will have a good understanding of why they are leaving. With this in mind, they can decide what is most appropriate. Not everyone would want a party to say goodbye to their colleagues - it may be that they don’t drink or maybe they don't like a fuss.

It’s also the manager’s role to gauge the appropriateness of their leaving party, in relation to the reason they’re leaving. If an employee is about to enter a tribunal, or is being laid off, then they probably won’t be up for a massive party. Either way, it’s important to recognise the employee’s work in a meaningful way.

Fisher continues: "As a minimum, a thank you is the most important and if the individual is part of a bigger team then making sure the wider team is part of that thank you. Often, a Company 'thank you' such as flowers or cakes is nice but there is often a collection arranged by a colleague. What is important is making the experience inclusive so that others can celebrate with the individual."

If it’s difficult to figure out what to do for a person when they leave, it doesn’t have to be guess-work. Asking them if there’s anything specific they want to do can take a lot of time and stress out of the ideation process.

Amber Wells, Head of Marketing and HR at Go Up, feels that personalisation is the most important aspect of coming up with an idea to say goodbye to a leaving employee. She comments: “Personalisation is the name of the game when it comes to saying goodbye to a colleague. No one likes a stuffy, corporate send-off, and let's be kind to the planet and skip those leaving balloons. Instead, let the departing employee take the reins in planning their farewell. It's a much more relaxed and genuine way to show them they're valued. And don't forget to actually carry out the plan for them, because everyone else is probably too caught up in their own stuff. Keep it on everyone's radar, so people see the send-off as a fun event, not a chore.

“When it comes to gifts, remember that sentiment counts more than splurging. If you do decide to give a gift, make it useful, thoughtful, or practical. Anything else is just a waste of money (and probably overpriced). Got a colleague who's into fashion? How about an ASOS voucher? Is someone a skincare fanatic? A voucher for Cult Beauty lets them pick something they'll really use and appreciate.

“But here's the thing: don't expect other colleagues to pitch in for a farewell gift or event planning. They're probably busy, and in today's economy, it's not fair to expect them to spend their hard-earned cash on non-essentials. It's even trickier if they don't have a close relationship with the person leaving – team spirit only goes so far. Instead, set up a company budget for these occasions. That way, everyone gets a fair send-off, and you avoid any awkward situations.”

In sum, farewells don’t always have to be awkward, or an opportunity to get battered as a team. The name of the game when deciding how to say goodbye to a team member lies in making it individualistic, or even simply asking them what they would like.

It’s important, however, to put in the same amount of effort with all leaving workers, unless of unique cases where they are leaving disgruntled, and ensure that everyone can get involved – so no drinking-only events if there are people in your team who don’t drink. That way, a leaving employee can exit your company with a good feeling about you and the business.