The six employee archetypes - and why a lack of good management is stunting engagement

Employee experience (EX) has become somewhat of a buzzword in recent years.

Once something that very few businesses prioritised, is now at the forefront of the minds of business leaders and executives, largely due to a prolonged skills gap and talent shortage.

Today, employee experience is as important as customer or client experience. A recent survey from McKinsey & Co has identified six archetype employees in the workplace, ranging from workers who go above and beyond, to employees who are headed for the door. The research illustrates that workers, whether they are conscious of it or not, all enter the workplace with their own set of desires, wants and attitudes.

Even though there might be ingrained characteristics in an employee, they might also traverse between these various personalities throughout their career, depending on their current situation and their attitude to their job role or company.

The six archetypes

McKinsey’s research found that around 10% workers are considered ‘quitters’, this is an individual who is dissatisfied with their work and not very committed, despite not being the lowest performer necessarily.

The second archetype is the ‘disruptor’, who take up about 11% of the workforce. This employee, much like the ‘quitter’, experiences have low commitment and satisfaction levels at work, but they also disrupt and demoralise their colleagues. This type of employee could have detrimental effects on the wider organisation, as even high-performing, enthusiastic workers can become jaded because of this worker.

The next archetype is the employee who does the bare minimum work that’s required of them. This worker is “mildly disengaged” and has an average performance level. They comprise, a relatively large, 32% of the workforce, and despite doing their job well, lack a proactiveness.

The fourth type of worker is the ‘double-dippers’. These employees comprise of only five percent of the workforce and are characterised by the fact that they have more than one job – this includes those with ‘side hustles’.

Making up 38% of the workforce, the next type of employee is one that’s reliable and committed and always willing to go the extra distance for the company they work for.

Similarly, the final archetype is what would be considered an employer’s dream. These ‘Thriving Stars’ make up approximately four percent of the workforce and are general all-rounders. They maintain a good work-life balance, having high levels of performance and wellbeing.

Thriving employees have flexibility

The research also found that 45% of those ‘Thriving Stars’ work remotely, compared with 36% who work in hybrid environments and 19% who work in-person, showing the advantages of offering employees' autonomy over how they work and flexibility.

Yet, the study’s authors say that other research highlights that despite workers performing best with flexibility, many managers still don’t know how to manage flexible teams effectively. They explained: “The challenge for leaders and managers is learning how to measure employee effectiveness without a bias toward presence. In our State of Organisations Research, we found that only 15% of managers said they are comfortable managing remote and hybrid teams. As disruptive technologies like AI and generative AI change the nature of work, humans will be focusing more and more on innovative tasks that require creativity, collaboration, judgment, alignment, and team problem solving (and the correspondingly high levels of trust). Better to be ahead of the curve.”

In sum, employee experience has transformed into a critical aspect of modern business strategies, driven by the skills gap and talent shortage. McKinsey & Co's research illustrates the importance of employers to focus on employee experience as a main aspect of their business strategy. Beyond showing that employees all have different, and nuanced, attitudes to work, the research also highlights that the majority of the most enthusiastic workers have agency over how they work. Yet, with managing remote employees being a challenge for most leaders, this is something HR must keep an eye on.